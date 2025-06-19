Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM backs the press with big plans ahead of centennial celebration

June 19, 2025 - 21:04
PM Phạm Minh Chính voiced his confidence that Vietnamese journalists would uphold their integrity, mettle, and sharp insight, staying true to their “bright hearts, clean minds, sharp pens”
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting on June 19 in Hà Nội with incumbent leaders and former leaders of major press agencies. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Government remains attentive, supportive, and committed to creating an optimal environment for press agencies and journalists, in line with the Party’s guidelines, the State's policies and laws, and the Government’s authority, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said.

Chairing a meeting between the Government’s standing members, and current and former leaders of major press agencies in Hà Nội on Thursday, just days before the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21), PM Chính lauded the press’s historic role in the nation’s fight for independence and its ongoing process of national development, affirming that the Government always highly appreciates the close partnership and steadfast support of press agencies and journalists nationwide.

He voiced his confidence that Vietnamese journalists would uphold their integrity, mettle, and sharp insight, staying true to their “bright hearts, clean minds, sharp pens” to produce quality stories that capture society’s pulse. Such efforts would advance a modern, humanistic, and professional revolutionary press, vital to building a prosperous, democratic, equitable and civilised socialist Việt Nam, PM Chính said.

Responding to proposals from press leaders, he ordered the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to team up with the Việt Nam Journalists’ Association (VJA) and other agencies to draft a government resolution on media commissioning, grounded in six core principles: clear responsibilities, tasks, timelines, deliverables, accountability, and authority.

The VJA was assigned to work with the Ministry of Science and Technology and major tech firms to formulate a comprehensive plan ensuring newsrooms get the digital infrastructure and platforms they need, balancing interests among the state, network providers, and journalists.

It was also required to work with press agencies, the Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries to explore the possibility of increasing state budget allocations for the press. — VNA/VNS

