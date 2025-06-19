Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Party chief stresses public security force's role in new revolutionary phase

June 19, 2025 - 21:15
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised the importance of caring for those who have made contributions to national security and public order
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm addressed the mid-year meeting of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee on June 19 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has requested that the People's Public Security force firmly safeguard a peaceful and stable environment, thus enabling the entire Party, people, and military to concentrate efforts on successfully achieving the Party's strategic goals.

The Party leader, who is also a member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, made the remark while addressing the committee’s mid-year conference on Thursday.

The event, chaired by General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Minister of Public Security, also saw the presence of State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who are also Politburo members and members of the committee’s Standing Board.

General Secretary Lâm stressed that the Central Public Security Party Committee must be fully aware of the extremely important role of the People's Public Security force in the country's new revolutionary phase, so as to guide each branch and level of the force as the nation undergoes transformation.

The committee must continue to strengthen measures for firmly safeguarding security and public order while supporting and accompanying all sectors, all-level authorities, businesses, and the people in successfully implementing the strategic resolutions issued by the Party, he said.

The Party chief also emphasised the importance of caring for those who have made contributions to national security and public order, implementing appropriate policies for officers affected by the apparatus restructuring, and aiding efforts to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses for the poor and those in difficult housing conditions.

He demanded efforts to thoroughly prepare all necessary conditions to successfully organise the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation, ensuring that the congress’s documents truly serve as the guiding beacon for ensuring national security and public order, and for building a People's Public Security force that meets the requirements of the new revolutionary phase, worthy of the trust and expectations of the Party, the State, and the people.

According to a report by the Central Public Security Party Committee’s Standing Board, in the first six months of 2025, the committee has continued to take the lead in streamlining and organising a leaner, stronger, and more efficient public security apparatus at all levels. It has directed the consolidation and reorganisation of the three-tier public security model, as well as the reception of new responsibilities transferred from other ministries and sectors, ensuring a seamless, unified, and uninterrupted transition that achieves the goal of establishing a new model that is better than the old one. — VNA/VNS

