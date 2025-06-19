Việt Nam calls for swift global action to address Gaza, Middle East crises

NEW YORK — Việt Nam consistently supports the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions, said Minister Counselor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên.

Nguyên, who is also Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, made the statement at the Emergency Special Session (ESS) of the UN General Assembly, which was held in New York on June 13 and 18 to discuss the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's principled and consistent stance on the Palestine issue, calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire across the entire Gaza Strip.

Stressing the urgent need to ensure unimpeded and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, he underscored the indispensable role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in delivering essential support and services to Palestinian civilians.

Việt Nam welcomes ongoing international diplomatic efforts, including the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, he said, wishing that the conference would resume soon and affirming its readiness to contribute to discussions on post-conflict reconstruction and governance in Gaza.

On the occasion, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for the protection of civilians and compliance with international humanitarian law in Gaza, with 149 votes in favour, 12 against, and 19 abstentions. Việt Nam co-sponsored and voted in favour of the resolution, reflecting its continued commitment to global efforts aimed at resolving the crisis and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. — VNA/VNS