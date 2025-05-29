Hungarian President, spouse wrap up Việt Nam visit

HÀ NỘI — Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse Nagy Zsuzsanna left Hà Nội on Thursday evening, wrapping up a three-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

While staying in Việt Nam, the Hungarian President and his spouse laid a wreath at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a meeting with President Tamas while State President Lương Cường hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony and held bilateral talks and a state banquet in his honour. The Hungarian President also met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

At the events, the Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed the Hungarian guest, laying stress on its significance as the two nations are commemorating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1950–2025). They hailed the visit as a landmark moment create breakthroughs to bring the Việt Nam–Hungary Comprehensive Partnership to a deeper and more effective fashion.

Expressing gratitude for Hungary's support during Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and its ongoing development, the Vietnamese leaders emphasised that Hungary was among the first ten countries worldwide to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1950, during the most challenging period of Việt Nam's struggle for independence.

They affirmed that Vietnam always attaches much importance to and wishes to bolster cooperation with Hungary - a top-priority partner and its first comprehensive partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

President Tamas expressed his joy to visit Việt Nam for the first time, and showed his admiration for the country's remarkable achievements through its đổi mới (Renewal) and international integration efforts.

He reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to Việt Nam as its most important partner in Southeast Asia and highlighted his country's desire to strengthen cooperation across all sectors.

Leaders of both sides held that it is necessary to enhance collaboration in traditional areas including defence - security, science - technology, agriculture, health care - pharmaceuticals, culture, and tourism. They also committed to expanding cooperation into emerging fields such as digital transformation, information technology, environmental protection, and water resource management.

President Lương Cường and his spouse joined Hungarian couple at the opening of a photo exhibition showcasing images of Việt Nam in the old days, captured by Hungarian doctor and photographer Bozoky Dezso. The Hungarian guests also took a stroll around Hanoi’s scenic Hoàn Kiếm Lake. VNS