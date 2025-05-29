Việt Nam attends international meeting of high representatives for security issues in Russia

MOSCOW — A delegation of the Ministry of Public Security, led by Minister Lương Tam Quang, attended the plenary session of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday.

The session chaired by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu saw the participation of more than 129 delegations from 105 member states of ASEAN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the League of Arab States, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and other international organisations.

Participants discussed world and regional issues of concerns, especially emerging challenges in traditional and non-traditional security areas such as combating online fraud, ensuring security for critical information infrastructure against terrorist attacks and technological sabotage.

Speaking at the consultation session among ASEAN and Russian representatives, Quang highly appreciated the results of ASEAN-Russia cooperation over the past time.

To enhance coordination between relevant agencies of ASEAN and Russia in responding to traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the coming time, Quang suggested that the two sides seriously and effectively implement their joint statements, plans and cooperation programmes; and establish a dialogue mechanism to respond to security challenges.

Quang said that he hopes Russia will continue to provide capacity building programmes for ASEAN countries in counter-terrorism, cyber security and other areas; promote ASEAN-Russia cooperation on disaster management, organise consultations between the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) and the Russian Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, coordinate research and development of satellite-based disaster and climate monitoring systems, data sharing and early warning programmes for cross-border epidemics; study and organise joint exercises to respond to forest fires, floods, cyber-attacks, health crises, and maritime emergencies.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Quang held bilateral meetings with senior security leaders of countries including Russia, Nicaragua, Belarus and China. — VNS