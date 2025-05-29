Việt Nam treasures comprehensive strategic partnership with US: NA leader

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with the US and appreciates the American country’s support for a strong, independent, self-resilient and prosperous Việt Nam, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Quang Phương said while receiving a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Receiving the first delegation of its kind to visit Việt Nam in the year marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Phuong underscored Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, openness for peace, and cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations; and proactive, active global integration; and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.

He also briefed the US lawmakers on Việt Nam's ongoing reforms in various sectors, including science and technology, the growing role of the private economic sector, and law making and enforcement.

The NA Vice Chairman lauded the progress in Việt Nam–US cooperation in the fields of politics, diplomacy, trade, investment and settlement of war consequences, as well as collaboration between the two parliaments.

Calling for deeper inter-parliamentary collaboration, he proposed increasing exchanges between lawmakers of both countries to help strengthen and expand ties within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership. Phuong further requested support from US legislators for the US's recognition of Việt Nam's market economy status.

On tariff matters, Phương welcomed the outcomes of recent negotiations and urged the visiting delegation to convey to President Donald Trump and the US administration that Việt Nam treasures its relationship with the US and is keen to see continued mutual benefits from bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

With the complementary nature of the two economies, Việt Nam hopes that both sides will reach mutually beneficial solutions, aiming to build a stable, balanced, and sustainable economic and trade relations that delivers tangible benefits for businesses and people of both countries, he stated.

Congressman John Moolenaar of Michigan, head of the delegation, expressed his appreciation for Việt Nam's efforts in assisting with the search for US personnel missing in action during the war. He said there remains vast potential for bilateral cooperation, particularly in the spheres of science, technology, economy, trade, and investment.

Moolenaar and other delegates affirmed Vietnam’s importance as a key partner in the region, voiced their support for the Southeast Asian nation’s proposals to bolster the bilateral ties, and committed to relaying its messages to President Trump and the US government. The delegation also pledged to further promote US congressmen's visits to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS