NA Chairman receives Deputy Speaker of Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Yorrys Raweyai, Deputy Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) of Indonesia, had a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday, expressing satisfaction with the progress in their countries' parliamentary cooperation in recent years.

The top legislator of Việt Nam congratulated Indonesia on its remarkable achievements across the board in recent time. He highly valued the DPD's important role and substantial contributions within Indonesia's legislature, expressing his belief that Indonesia will continue to prosper, enhance its international position, and achieve the “Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision” on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its independence.

Mẫn expressed his delight at the flourishing Việt Nam–Indonesia relations in recent years, stressing that based on their long-standing ties, shared interests, common viewpoints, as well as ASEAN membership, deepening the bilateral relationship will not only serve the interests of the two peoples but also contribute to a united, strong, and cohesive ASEAN, and to peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

The host called on Indonesia to facilitate market access for Vietnamese goods, particularly agricultural products and Halal-certified items, aiming to raise bilateral trade to US$18 billion by 2028. He also urged the effective implementation of the memorandum of understanding on fisheries cooperation, signed in January 2024.

Raweyai, for his part, lauded the important outcomes of Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Indonesia, particularly the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, noting that this milestone holds special significance as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

He congratulated and praised Việt Nam for its recent re-organisation of administrative units and establishment of a two-tier local administration system, describing this as a strong demonstration of the country’s determination to streamline and enhance the efficiency of the state apparatus in the spirit of serving the people.

Highlighting major attainments in economic and trade ties, the Indonesian official proposed the two countries strengthen cooperation in food security, green economy, circular economy, renewable energy, science – technology, and sustainable development, especially sustainable waste management.

He also showed the hope to learn from Việt Nam's experience in developing legal regulations, ensuring effective coordination between central and local authorities, and promoting public participation in implementing the policies related to the circular economy and sustainable waste management.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, Mẫn suggested delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels be stepped up, and cooperation and experience sharing increased between the two legislative bodies, particularly among specialised committees, parliamentary friendship groups, female parliamentarians, and young lawmakers. He emphasised that this cooperation should cover not only legal and institutional matters but also global issues such as digital transformation, green growth, and climate change response.

He also underlined the need for the two sides to effectively monitor the implementation of high-level agreements, particularly the development of an action plan for implementing the Việt Nam–Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership, which includes provisions on inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to continue strengthening cooperation to reinforce ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, especially in regional issues.

Việt Nam and Indonesia will coordinate with and support each other at regional and international forums, especially ASEAN, the UN, and the Non-Aligned Movement, and multilateral parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), they added. — VNA/VNS