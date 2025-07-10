State President highlights lifelong learning as key to reinforcing Việt Nam's internal strength

HÀ NỘI — Building Việt Nam into a nation of lifelong learning, in which every citizen has the opportunity to learn and is encouraged to learn throughout life, is not only a humanitarian goal, but also an important requirement to enhance national competitiveness, develop human resources and reinforce the nation's internal strength, State President Lương Cường has said.

Receiving outstanding cadres of the Việt Nam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) in Hà Nội on Thursday, President Cường said building Việt Nam into a nation of lifelong learning for every citizen is a very important task, a noble goal, requiring great efforts and endeavours of the entire Party, people, army and those who are working to promote learning and talent nationwide.

The State leader praised VAPE’s nearly 30-year track record of advancing intellectual standards, developing workforce, and nurturing talents, which have been the backbone of Việt Nam's comprehensive education reforms. He credited its success to the determination, creativity, and resilience of all members, including leaders at both central and local levels.

Tracing Việt Nam's education focus back to the 1945 August Revolution, he invoked the legacy of late President Hồ Chí Minh, who championed education as a national priority.

In an era defined by rapid technological changes, President Cường highlighted the Party’s “Digital literacy for all” campaign initiated by General Secretary Tô Lâm. The drive expands the traditional concept of literacy to encompass sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, urging every Vietnamese citizen to embrace learning as both right and duty.

Following the Party’s broader vision, the President called on VAPE to integrate its efforts with national priorities, including the Politburo’s four major resolutions for national development and the Government’s green growth strategy for 2021-2030.

President Cường asked the VAPE to team up with the Ministry of Education and Training to transform community learning centres into hubs of digital and eco-friendly innovation. He proposed developing a set of criteria for “green schools” at the local level, and fostering partnerships among schools, families, and society to nurture well-rounded individuals grounded in moral and academic excellence.

Former State Vice President and VAPE Chairwoman Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Thị Doan said since its founding on October 2, 1996, the association has been a driving force in pushing lifelong learning. Its mission centres on encouraging public education, supporting the national education system, and uniting societal efforts toward a learning-driven society.

With nearly 27 million members as of late 2024, VAPE’s reach extends to every commune, ward, and village, with networks in schools, military units, government offices, and businesses nationwide. — VNA/VNS