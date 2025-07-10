National Election Council convenes first meeting

HÀ NỘI — The National Election Council (NEC) held its first meeting on July 9 under the chairmanship of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who also serves as president of the council.

Mẫn said the NEC, established at the recent 9th session of the 15th parliament, held the first meeting to officially give opinions on preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure, slated for March 15 next year.

He noted that the election is a political event of national importance reflecting the people's right to mastery and to select outstanding deputies who represent the people's will and aspirations in the new tenure.

During the meeting, participants discussed several important proposals, including a draft resolution on the assignment of duties to NEC members, the working regulations of the NEC, a resolution on the establishment of NEC sub-committees, the NA Standing Committee's proposal regarding a resolution on the NEC's supporting apparatus, a tentative schedule of NEC meetings and the assignment of agencies responsible for drafting and issuing documents in service of the upcoming election.

All draft proposals were approved in principle, with 100 per cent consensus from attending members.

The chairman stressed the need to continue reviewing and finalising the assignment of duties to NEC members. Following the meeting, the NEC Standing Committee will formally send requests to relevant ministries, agencies and organisations to nominate personnel for the sub-committees.

He asked for a thorough review of relevant legal documents, with changes in administrative organisation, including the restructuring of central agencies, the dissolution of district-level administrative units and the merger of provincial and communal-level administrative divisions, taken into account.

The top legislator also pointed out the importance of ensuring that the quality of elected deputies in this term surpasses that of previous terms.

Underscoring that this first meeting served as a foundational step in guiding the entire electoral process, Mẫn asserted that all NEC activities must adhere strictly to the principles of democracy, discipline, transparency and legality.

Given the large workload and limited time, he demanded thorough preparations in all aspects, as well as seamless collaboration between the NEC and the NA Standing Committee, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, ministries, sectors and local authorities at all levels.

He also requested enhancing the supervisory role of the people, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations to ensure the election process is truly substantive and effective. In addition, he said stepping up communications to raise public awareness about citizens’ rights and obligations in the election, while proactively refuting false or distorted information about the election, is also necessary.

The chairman further stressed that personnel work must strictly follow established procedures and standards, be objective and transparent and ensure appropriate structure and representation. Proper personnel preparation, he noted, is crucial to the overall success of the election.

Lastly, Mẫn encouraged the widespread adoption of information technology throughout all stages of the election process to ensure smooth coordination from the central level down to 34 provinces and cities, and over 3,321 communes, wards, and special zones nationwide. — VNS