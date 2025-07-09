Việt Nam, Laos hold 10th political consultation

VIENTIANE – The 10th political consultation between the Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Foreign Affairs took place on July 8 in the Lao Capital of Vientiane under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường and his Lao counterpart Phongsamouth Anlavan.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and briefed each other on recent developments in their respective countries.

They expressed satisfaction with the close coordination and support between Việt Nam and Laos at multilateral forums, especially within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations, and Mekong sub-regional cooperation frameworks.

The two sides noted that cooperation between the two Foreign Ministries has become increasingly close and trustworthy in recent times. Based on their 2021–2025 cooperation agreement, both sides have maintained regular political consultation mechanisms, thereby laying a solid foundation for improving the effectiveness of economic diplomacy in each country.

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to continue coordinating preparations for upcoming important external activities, intensify cooperation across fields, and prepare thoroughly for the ministerial-level political consultation slated for late 2025. They also agreed to hold the 11th Political Consultation in Việt Nam in 2026.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Deputy Minister paid courtesy calls on Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Finance Santiphap Phomvihane, and Acting Head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounlua Phandanouvong, within the framework of his working trip to Laos from July 8–9.

Meeting with Kommasith, Deputy Minister Cường expressed his pleasure at co-chairing the consultation and congratulated Laos on its recent achievements in both domestic and foreign affairs.

He affirmed that Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to closely coordinate with the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the LPRP's External Relations Commission to ensure the effective implementation of Party and State foreign affairs and people-to-people diplomacy, while strengthening coordination of viewpoints on international and regional issues at forums, as well as exchanges in areas of mutual interest.

Cường voiced his hope that Lao leaders would continue to support and direct the effective implementation of high-level agreements, contributing to the continued development of the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship.

For his part, Deputy PM Kommasith expressed his delight at the good development of the great friendship, close solidarity, and trust between Lao relevant agencies and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in particular.

He highly appreciated the Deputy Ministerial-level consultation mechanism and proposed further exchange of information, experience sharing, and enhanced coordination at regional and international forums.

He also called for the active implementation of high-level agreements and the effective execution of the foreign ministry cooperation agreement, while preparing well for upcoming high-level diplomatic events between the two countries.

At a separate meeting with Cường, Lao Minister of Finance Santiphap Phomvihane noted breakthrough progress in joint projects, with many obstacles and difficulties having been addressed.

He pledged to further promote close cooperation with Việt Nam in implementing key bilateral agreements, particularly in infrastructure connectivity.

He also expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam’s continued support, especially its experience in macroeconomic management.

For his part, Bounlua Phandanouvong emphasised the importance of regular exchanges between his commission and the Party Committee of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He noted that this has helped concretise the new cooperation mechanism between the two agencies, which play a vital role in each country’s external affairs.

He affirmed that both sides would continue working closely to ensure the effective implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties. VNS