Việt Nam ready for long-term cooperation projects with US: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam stands ready to engage in comprehensive cooperation with the US, sharing both benefits and risks in long-term joint projects on the basis of transparency and fairness, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said at a meeting with US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper and a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The Deputy PM affirmed that Việt Nam regards the US as a strategic partner in the fields of economy and trade. However, he stressed the need for both sides to continue removing barriers, particularly in trade, investment, and high technology.

Hà called on the US to soon recognise Việt Nam as a market economy, which would help facilitate access to advanced technologies, especially in the fields of energy, mining, and strategic industries.

He expressed his hope that the US would support Việt Nam’s development of artificial intelligence (AI) through technology transfer, investment, training, and joint ventures, creating a new symbol of bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Knapper voiced support for Việt Nam’s development goals, which include becoming a green economy by 2050, achieving high-income status by 2045, and evolving into a hi-tech economy.

He stated that the US wishes to be a reliable partner and is ready to enhance cooperation in priority areas such as high technology, AI, strategic mineral supply chains, data, and education.

A representative of USAID informed the Deputy PM of the agency’s decision to close its office in Việt Nam as part of a global restructuring policy from the US Government. However, USAID will continue to transfer key ongoing programmes in Việt Nam to the US Department of State. These include initiatives on HIV/AIDS prevention, post-war recovery, environmental protection, and public health.

Deputy PM Hà acknowledged the long-standing and practical contributions of the agency over the past three decades, describing it as a crucial bridge for the countries’ cultural and economic ties and mutual trust.

He said that the mission of USAID and bilateral cooperation will continue to be maintained and strengthened in the time to come. VNS