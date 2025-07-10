Việt Nam pushes for new approaches in Mekong–Japan partnership

KUALA LUMPUR — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Thursday called for the Mekong–Japan cooperation framework to adopt new thinking, new methods, and new approaches in order to develop a more innovative and adaptive Mekong–Japan Cooperation (MJC) mechanism.

He made the statement while co-chairing the 16th Mekong–Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held within the framework of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related events in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sơn said that future Mekong–Japan cooperation should focus on enhancing both hard and soft infrastructure connectivity, implementing cross-border trade initiatives, and strengthening the capacity of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

"It is necessary to accelerate digital transformation and innovation, develop digital hubs, and apply green technologies across all sectors of production and management," he noted.

He also stressed the need to promote interdisciplinary solutions to address challenges related to food–water–energy security, along with investment and technology transfer to support the development of renewable energy.

He emphasised the pivotal role of the private sector in turning these areas of cooperation into tangible outcomes.

Member countries welcomed his initiative to establish a periodic Mekong–Japan Business Forum to tap into the potential and contributions of businesses from both sides.

Delegates at the meeting commended the initial progress made during the first year of implementing the Mekong–Japan Strategy 2024, which has contributed to improving the investment environment, enhancing the application of high technology and artificial intelligence (AI), and expanding transportation connectivity across the sub-region.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to injecting fresh momentum into the Mekong–Japan partnership in light of growing global and regional uncertainties and the evolving landscape of multilateral cooperation. To align with emerging trends and member states’ development needs, they stressed that the MJC should focus on digital transformation, the development of a digital workforce, investment in both hard and soft infrastructure, climate change adaptation, sustainable water resource management, and the prevention of transnational crimes, especially cybercrime.

Member countries also praised the co-chairmanship of Việt Nam and Japan in elevating MJC cooperation and agreed to resume the Mekong–Japan Summit by the end of 2025. At the conclusion of the meeting, Việt Nam and Japan issued a Co-Chairs' Statement.

The MJC includes six members: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Japan, Thailand, and Việt Nam. In 2025, a new co-chair mechanism will be launched, with Vietnam becoming the first Mekong country to assume this role. — VNA/VNS