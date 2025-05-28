Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM Phạm Minh Chính arrives in Hà Nội, concluding working trip to Malaysia

May 28, 2025 - 17:20
The Vietnamese Government attended and delivered speeches at the 46th ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, ASEAN–GCC and China Summit and almost all related activities such as dialogues with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), with ASEAN Youth, and with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse departs from Kuala Lumpur on May 28, wrapping up their visit to Malaysia. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a Vietnamese delegation afternoon landed in Hà Nội on Wednesday, concluding their official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related summits from May 24-28.

During the four-day working trip, the PM engaged in more than 40 bilateral and multilateral activities.

This was the first official visit to Malaysia by a Vietnamese PM in a decade, and the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader since the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November last year.

The PM held talks and meetings with the Prime Minister, the President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia. The two sides agreed to implement the action programme for the 2025–30 period, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

PM Chính attended the Việt Nam–Malaysia business meeting, had working sessions with many leading Malaysian corporations and enterprises to promote cooperation, investment and business in Việt Nam; visited and delivered a policy speech at the National University of Malaysia; met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in Malaysia.

He also attended and delivered speeches at the 46th ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, ASEAN–GCC and China Summit and almost all related activities such as dialogues with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), with ASEAN Youth, and with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.

Focusing on the theme of the 46th ASEAN Summit, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, at the summits, PM Chính conveyed Việt Nam's consistent message of being proactive, responsible and ready to make more contributions to ASEAN's common work. At the same time, Việt Nam wished to work with member countries to shape strategic orientations and specific measures to further consolidate the foundation of regional cooperation, while raising the position of the ASEAN Community in the coming period.

At the ASEAN-GCC and ASEAN–GCC and China summits, he proposed building a new-generation inter-regional cooperation model, creating a space for inter-regional strategic collaboration, for a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future for all countries; focusing on trade, investment cooperation and supply chain linkages; and promoting inter-regional connectivity into a comprehensive tripartite economic cooperation mechanism.

On this occasion, PM Chính had bilateral meetings with leaders of many countries, such as the Prime Minister of China, Prime Minister of Laos, Prime Minister of Cambodia, Sultan of Brunei, President of the Philippines, Prime Minister of Timor Leste, Crown Prince of Kuwait, and Secretary General of the GCC to promote cooperation between Việt Nam and these countries.

The working trip effectively implemented the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress, Conclusion 59-KL/TW of the Politburo on the orientation of participating in ASEAN until 2030, Directive 25-CT/TW of the Secretariat on promoting and enhancing multilateral diplomacy until 2030, especially Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation. — VNS

ASEAN

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Hungary seek to foster investment, education and defence ties

Vietnamese and Hungarian heads of State stressed the need to boost cooperation in traditional fields such as national defence and security, science and technology, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, while expanding cooperation into new areas such as digital transformation, information technology, environment, and water resource management.
Politics & Law

State banquet held in honour of Hungarian President

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember and deeply appreciate the invaluable support and assistance extended by the Hungarian people during Việt Nam's fight for independence and reunification, as well as in its ongoing efforts for national development.
Politics & Law

ASEAN Summit: PM joins discussion on AI cooperation

PM Phạm Minh Chính called for stronger coordination to ensure AI development is safe, ethical, and inclusive. He highlighted that ASEAN, the GCC, and China can complement and support each other in unlocking unique potential, seizing emerging opportunities
Politics & Law

Legislators look into resolution on 2% VAT reduction

Under the review report by the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, the Committee generally agrees with the Government’s proposal to continue applying the 2 per cent VAT reduction policy. It also recommends that the Government consider and incorporate the Committee’s feedback to finalise the draft resolution.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom