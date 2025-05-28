PM Phạm Minh Chính arrives in Hà Nội, concluding working trip to Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a Vietnamese delegation afternoon landed in Hà Nội on Wednesday, concluding their official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related summits from May 24-28.

During the four-day working trip, the PM engaged in more than 40 bilateral and multilateral activities.

This was the first official visit to Malaysia by a Vietnamese PM in a decade, and the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader since the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November last year.

The PM held talks and meetings with the Prime Minister, the President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia. The two sides agreed to implement the action programme for the 2025–30 period, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

PM Chính attended the Việt Nam–Malaysia business meeting, had working sessions with many leading Malaysian corporations and enterprises to promote cooperation, investment and business in Việt Nam; visited and delivered a policy speech at the National University of Malaysia; met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in Malaysia.

He also attended and delivered speeches at the 46th ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, ASEAN–GCC and China Summit and almost all related activities such as dialogues with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), with ASEAN Youth, and with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.

Focusing on the theme of the 46th ASEAN Summit, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, at the summits, PM Chính conveyed Việt Nam's consistent message of being proactive, responsible and ready to make more contributions to ASEAN's common work. At the same time, Việt Nam wished to work with member countries to shape strategic orientations and specific measures to further consolidate the foundation of regional cooperation, while raising the position of the ASEAN Community in the coming period.

At the ASEAN-GCC and ASEAN–GCC and China summits, he proposed building a new-generation inter-regional cooperation model, creating a space for inter-regional strategic collaboration, for a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future for all countries; focusing on trade, investment cooperation and supply chain linkages; and promoting inter-regional connectivity into a comprehensive tripartite economic cooperation mechanism.

On this occasion, PM Chính had bilateral meetings with leaders of many countries, such as the Prime Minister of China, Prime Minister of Laos, Prime Minister of Cambodia, Sultan of Brunei, President of the Philippines, Prime Minister of Timor Leste, Crown Prince of Kuwait, and Secretary General of the GCC to promote cooperation between Việt Nam and these countries.

The working trip effectively implemented the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress, Conclusion 59-KL/TW of the Politburo on the orientation of participating in ASEAN until 2030, Directive 25-CT/TW of the Secretariat on promoting and enhancing multilateral diplomacy until 2030, especially Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation. — VNS