Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam–Hungary Comprehensive Partnership expands across all fields

May 28, 2025 - 11:51
Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, Việt Nam and Hungary continue to build on a foundation of political trust and mutual understanding.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái and First Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai attended a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam–Hungary diplomatic relations (February 3, 1950 – February 3, 2025) and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), held in Budapest. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI Over the past seventy-five years, the relationship between Việt Nam and Hungary has been built on a foundation of deep political trust, mutual empathy, sincere affection, and mutual understanding.

Notably, in September 2018, the bilateral ties were elevated to a “Comprehensive Partnership”, establishing a higher-level framework for cooperation. This milestone has provided fresh momentum for strengthening the traditional relationship, promoting multifaceted collaboration, and deepening mutual trust and understanding between the leaders and peoples of both countries. — VNS

Hungarian President Ferenc Mádl and Vietnamese President Trần Đức Lương witnessed the signing of a joint statement and economic cooperation agreement between the two countries in 2004. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Khang
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on his official visit to Hungary in Budapest on January 18, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
General Tô Lâm, Minister of Public Security, received Hungarian Ambassador to Việt Nam Baloghdi Tibor in Hà Nội on February 14, 2023. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân received Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly István Jakab in Hà Nội on January 17, 2019. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức
A representative of the Management Board of the War Remnants Museum presented a souvenir to Hungarian National Assembly Speaker Kover Laszlo in Hồ Chí Minh City on November 13, 2015. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ
Deputy State Secretary István Joó (right) handed over 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Hungarian Government to Việt Nam in Budapest on October 12, 2021. VNA/VNS Photo Handout
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hosted an official welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Budapest on January 18, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
The construction project of the 500-bed Cần Thơ Oncology Hospital is funded by ODA loans from the Hungarian Government. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liêm
A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary laid flowers at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in Zalaegerszeg on March 20, 2025. VNA/VNS Photo
Vice President and General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hầu A Lềnh cut the ribbon to inaugurate Đại Bi Pagoda in Simontornya City, located 140km south of Hungary’s capital Budapest. VNA/VNS Photo

