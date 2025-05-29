National Assembly continues to discuss draft laws, resolutions today

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) continues its 9th session on Thursday by discussing a draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Credit Institutions, and a draft resolution on a pilot initiative for the People’s Procuracy to file civil lawsuits to protect the civil rights of vulnerable groups or to safeguard public interests.

In the afternoon, lawmakers are scheduled to vote and approve a resolution on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of social housing.

Following this, they will continue discussions on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several article of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality.

The bill contains three articles, focusing on two major policies – one to relax the conditions for acquiring Vietnamese nationality, aiming to facilitate cases where an individual has a biological father, mother, paternal or maternal grandparents who are Vietnamese citizens; as well as investors, scientists, and foreign experts who wish to acquire Vietnamese nationality.

The other is to ease the conditions for re-acquiring Vietnamese nationality, making it easier for individuals who have lost their Vietnamese nationality to regain it.

Key content of the draft law includes changes to some articles aiming to simplify procedures for minors to acquire Vietnamese nationality through their parents or if their biological parents or grandparents are Vietnamese citizens.

Additionally, the draft amends Clause 1, Article 19, to stipulate that minors applying for Vietnamese nationality through their parents, where the father or mother is a Vietnamese citizen, are not required to meet the condition of “full civil capacity”.

It removes the provision in Clause 1, Article 23 of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality concerning specific cases eligible to regain Vietnamese nationality. Accordingly, all individuals who have lost their Vietnamese nationality and submit an application for reinstatement may be considered for re-acquisition of Vietnamese nationality.

At the same time, the draft also amends and supplements Clause 5, Article 23, allowing individuals applying to regain Vietnamese nationality to retain their foreign nationality, provided they meet two conditions similar to those for acquiring Vietnamese nationality while retaining foreign nationality, and are granted permission by the State President.— VNS