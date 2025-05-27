Government leaders of Việt Nam, China hold talks in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, on the sidelines of his official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

PM Chính conveyed warm greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and other high-ranking Chinese leaders.

He described Xi’s recent state visit to Việt Nam as a historic milestone that set a long-term strategic course for ties between the two countries and Parties.

Noting the significance of their first meeting since the visit, he affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and himself are ready to work closely and maintain regular contact with the State Council of China and Premier Li.

He called for prompt and effective realisation of the high-level common perceptions reached by the two General Secretaries, and proposed regular high-level exchanges, stronger economic, trade, and investment collaboration, especially in promoting balanced trade, along with expanded coordination in science - technology and innovation as new engines for bilateral relations.

Top priority should be given to railway cooperation, he said, expressing determination to commence construction of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line this year, and seeking China’s support through preferential credit, technology transfer, and human resources development.

Premier Li congratulated Việt Nam on the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the 80th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

He reciprocated with greetings from Xi to General Secretary Lâm and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, expressing appreciation for the warm and respectful reception for Xi during the recent visit.

Agreeing with PM Chính’s proposed priorities, Li affirmed China’s determination and readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese Government to realise the shared visions of the top leaders, increase high-level strategic exchanges, bolster political trust, and advance practical cooperation, particularly in trade, quality investment, and railway connectivity.

The two leaders also reached a common consensus on working closely with ASEAN member states to maintain regional peace and stability, push for the early finalisation of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is in line with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, they also discussed some global issues of mutual concern. VNS