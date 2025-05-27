PM meets with GCC Secretary-General in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday during his trip to Malaysia for official visit and the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

PM Chính expressed his delight at the positive momentum in Việt Nam - GCC relations since their previous meeting at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF Davos) in January 2025, notably ongoing efforts to launch negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the GCC.

He proposed that the GCC Secretary-General support and expedite the necessary procedures to announce the start of FTA negotiations at the earliest possible date, as well as explore agreements on investment promotion and protection to create a more favourable environment for economic, trade, and investment ties.

The PM encouraged GCC investors and enterprises to expand their presence in Vietnam, especially in the development of international financial hubs, digital transformation, energy transition, and green economy projects.

The GCC Secretary-General congratulated Việt Nam on its impressive success in economic growth and investment attraction, noting its emergence as a dynamic economy and major global manufacturing hub.

Affirming that all GCC member states value and wish to deepen cooperation with Vietnam, he agreed with PM Chính's proposals, committing to the early launch of Việt Nam-GCC FTA negotiations to establish a solid legal framework for economic ties.

Both sides agreed to effectively deliver on commitments made at this Summit, co-host trade and investment promotion events in Việt Nam, and develop a concrete plan to realise the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the GCC Secretariat.

On the occasion, PM Chính conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders. He expressed his wish to welcome the GCC Secretary-General to Việt Nam this year. The GCC Secretary-General accepted the invitation with pleasure. VNS