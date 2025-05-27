Việt Nam, France sign MoU to strengthen railway cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Danh Huy had a working session in Hà Nội on Tuesday with Director General of the French Development Agency (AFD) Rémy Rioux and representatives of the European Union Delegation in Việt Nam to discuss cooperation in transport and construction, within the framework of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Việt Nam.

The EU and French sides shared their orientation and plans to support Việt Nam’s green transition, including grants to help reduce emissions in the transport sector.

Deputy Minister Huy commended the AFD’s collaboration with Việt Nam in the transport sector through implementing railway projects and promoting energy efficiency and low-carbon development in buildings toward sustainable urban development.

He proposed that the EU and France support the Ministry of Construction in implementing energy transition initiatives in transport, greenhouse gas mitigation, and climate change response, contributing to Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as pledged at COP26.

He also highlighted the need for training and capacity-building support.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Huy, AFD Director General Rioux, and SNCF International President Diego Diaz signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Construction, AFD, and SNCF International on enhancing the capacity of ministry officials in the railway sector.

Earlier, on Monday, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh and French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet signed a letter of intent between the Ministry of Construction of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Transport of France to promote cooperation in transport, including aviation, maritime, inland waterways, and railways.

The signing aims to implement the Joint Statement on the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and France issued on October 7, 2024, during the visit to France by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, reflecting the two sides' determination to boost cooperation in the transport sector. VNS