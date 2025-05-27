Education continues to be a key pillar of Việt Nam-France ties: President Macron

HÀ NỘI — Educational cooperation is among the key pillars of France–Việt Nam cooperation, said French President Emmanuel Macron as he spoke to students of the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội (USTH) on Tuesday.

USTH, also known as the Việt Nam-France University, was established and developed under the intergovernmental agreements signed between Việt Nam and France from November 12, 2009, to November 2, 2018.

To date, over 15,000 engineers, more than 3,000 doctors and thousands of legal professionals from Việt Nam have been trained in France.

USTH, which ranks fifth nationwide in scientific research output and maintains extensive partnerships with leading French academic and research institutions, serves as a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two countries, the French President noted.

Highlighting the success of the university model, which he said was founded on mutual trust and understanding, President Macron said that education would continue to be a crucial area of collaboration between Việt Nam and France, with the aim of promoting human values and humanitarian principles.

He also announced that the two countries would soon sign a new agreement on education to further strengthen their collaboration in this field.

The French leader said that amid unprecedented challenges on sovereignty, territory, international cooperation, maritime freedom and trade relations emerging across the globe, the ties between Việt Nam and France, and ASEAN and the EU demanded more attention than ever before.

Việt Nam and France share common interests in achieving geopolitical balance and securing peace and stability, according to Macron, so they must work together towards the goal of consolidating cooperative relations for peace and collective prosperity.

The two countries should enhance collaboration in education, science and technology, innovation, healthcare, and defence, thereby reducing dependence on other stakeholders and paving the way for freedom and progress.

Joint efforts are also needed to address climate change and prevent biodiversity loss.

Việt Nam, being a middle-income country with ambitious growth targets, needs young people, scientists and researchers to address the pressing challenges of this transformative era, particularly on climate change adaptation, emission reduction and ecosystem preservation.

It was a must to find a way to economic development while promoting clean, green and sustainable growth models to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, said Macron, adding that this would also be a core focus in Việt Nam–France cooperation.

France sought to further work with Việt Nam in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, digital technology, robotics and automation, and planned to develop a shared vision in these areas.

The European country would continue to support Việt Nam in human resources training, intending to double the current number of student exchanges between now and 2030.

The French President had an engaging dialogue with Vietnamese students and intellectuals, answering questions about technological transitions, skills development for young people, support for overseas students in France, and cooperation between the two countries in the field of architecture.

He underlined the importance of self-learning, academic integrity and critical thinking based on core human values.

On this occasion, President Macron and Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân launched the construction of the VNVC Vaccine and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant, which will be the largest and most modern vaccine manufacturing facility in Việt Nam.

With an initial investment of approximately VNĐ2 trillion (US$77.2 million), this facility will be built on over 26,000 square metres at Phú An Thạnh Industrial Park, in the southern province of Long An.

When operational by the end of 2027, the plant will manufacture high-quality vaccines from the French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company Sanofi, providing affordable, high-quality, locally-made vaccines for domestic use and future export across the region. — VNS