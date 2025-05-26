Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM meets with Lao counterpart on ASEAN Summit sidelines

May 26, 2025 - 22:51
Việt Nam attaches special importance to its relationship with Laos and remains committed to nurturing and developing the ties sustainably and substantively, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on the sideline of the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on Monday as both leaders are attending the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Malaysia.

At the event, PM Chính expressed his profound gratitude to the Lao leaders for their condolences over the passing of former State President Trần Đức Lương. He described Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou's attendance at the funeral for the late leader as a powerful symbol of the close fraternal relations between the two nations.

Việt Nam attaches special importance to its relationship with Laos and remains committed to nurturing and developing the ties sustainably and substantively, PM Chính noted, stressing this meeting provided an opportunity for the two PMs to discuss measures for translating high-level political agreements into concrete action.

The Vietnamese leader asked relevant ministries and agencies from both countries to actively coordinate to fruitfully implement the important projects designed to integrate their economies regarding transport, infrastructure, trade, human resources, and supply chains. He underscored Việt Nam's continued commitment to sharing experiences and supporting Laos in developing policies on national development, education–training, and digital transformation.

PM Siphandone thanked Việt Nam for its unwavering support throughout Laos' struggle for national liberation in the past and its ongoing development efforts.

He confirmed that the Lao Government will work closely with the Vietnamese Government to carry out key bilateral cooperation projects on schedule.

The two PMs concurred that their countries will strengthen coordination in implementing high-level bilateral agreements while increasing delegation exchanges at all levels to continuously consolidate their special political trust and solidarity. Security cooperation emerged as another priority, with both sides pledging to coordinate efforts in maintaining security, order, and social safety.

Economic cooperation took centre stage in their discussion as both PMs emphasised the need to strengthen connectivity between their economies in terms of transport infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and tourism, including accelerating the construction of Hà Nội-Vientiane Expressway and the Vientiane-Vũng Áng Railway. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party leader values multifaceted cooperation with France

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in energy transition, with France supporting Việt Nam within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); and expand collaboration into nuclear energy, human resources training, and the peaceful use of atomic energy, such as in the healthcare sector.
Politics & Law

ASEAN’s future is shaped by young people: PM

During a session with ASEAN youth representatives, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed confidence that the bright future of the bloc will be written by a generation of youth who dare to think, act and lead for a united and sustainable ASEAN.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom