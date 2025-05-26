AIPA should leverage its pioneering role in realising ASEAN Community Vision 2045: PM

KUALA LUMPUR — The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) should promote its pioneering role in perfecting the legal and institutional frameworks for the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, as he attended an event within the framework of the 46th ASEAN Summit.

Speaking at the ASEAN Leaders' Interface with Representatives of AIPA in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, the Vietnamese PM stressed that amid uncertain global challenges today, the Southeast Asian bloc can only maintain its central role, strengthen solidarity and foster resilience when all levels of national institutions, from executive to legislative, act in unison for the common interest of the region.

PM Chính also called for the development of institutions and policies to enhance ASEAN’s role in innovation and technology, and in building bridges between people.

He emphasised that AIPA should further strengthen its role and contributions in maintaining peace and stability in the region through measures and actions that uphold international law, the United Nations (UN) Charter and the ASEAN Charter, while making use of dialogue mechanisms with partner parliaments to foster mutual trust and understanding.

Reiterating that “inclusivity and sustainability” are not only a choice of today but also a responsibility toward future generations, PM Chính said that Việt Nam stands ready to work alongside AIPA in shaping a strong and prosperous ASEAN, where no one is left behind and cooperation knows no borders.

The AIPA member parliaments also highly valued the 2025 ASEAN cooperation theme of 'Inclusivity and Sustainability', which reflects the bloc’s commitment to ensuring that benefits reach all people.

They voiced support for an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system. A unified regional approach is expected to be developed, alongside enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and digital transformation to build a competitive and future-ready ASEAN.

Delegates at the event emphasised the critical role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in advancing regional integration and connectivity, fostering the participation and contributions of women and youth, and reinforcing the complementarity between sub-regional development and the ASEAN Community-building process.

AIPA highlighted the importance of solidarity and ASEAN centrality. It called for the full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, and underscored the need to uphold international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The assembly reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining the East Sea as a maritime zone of peace, stability and cooperation.

AIPA also proposed stronger coordination in responding effectively to non-traditional security challenges such as climate change, transnational crime, as well as food, energy and water security. — VNS