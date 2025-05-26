Việt Nam – Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership reaches new heights

HÀ NỘI — More than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relationship between Việt Nam and Malaysia has continued to flourish—nurtured by generations of leaders and expanding in both scope and depth across all areas of cooperation.

In 2024, the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership marked a new chapter of development, reinforcing mutual support and contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity for both nations and the region.

This photo essay captures key milestones and defining moments in the evolving Việt Nam–Malaysia partnership. — VNS