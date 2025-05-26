Việt Nam – Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership reaches new heights

|On the evening of February 25, 2025, at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee, General Secretary Tô Lâm received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion of his attendance at the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF). VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
HÀ NỘI — More than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relationship between Việt Nam and Malaysia has continued to flourish—nurtured by generations of leaders and expanding in both scope and depth across all areas of cooperation.
In 2024, the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership marked a new chapter of development, reinforcing mutual support and contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity for both nations and the region.
This photo essay captures key milestones and defining moments in the evolving Việt Nam–Malaysia partnership. — VNS
|President Lương Cường received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion of his visit to attend the second ASEAN Future Forum, held in Hà Nội on February 26, 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
|National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony for Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul and his spouse during their official visit to Việt Nam on October 23, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul during his official visit to Việt Nam on October 25, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
|On the morning of February 26, 2025, on the sidelines of the second ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had breakfast and held a working session. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
|Vietnamese products were showcased during the Việt Nam Goods Week in Malaysia, held simultaneously at AEON supermarkets in major Malaysian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor on May 5, 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Hằng Linh
|A welcome ceremony was held for passengers on the first Malaysia Airlines flight to Đà Nẵng on September 24, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm
|Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Khắc Định (fifth from left) and Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly Lau Weng San (sixth from left) at the Selangor State Assembly meeting room during a working visit to Malaysia on August 8, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Hằng Linh
|Products of Khánh Hoà Salanganes Nest Company are supplied to the domestic market and exported to Malaysia, the United States, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, and Myanmar. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh
|Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama, warmly welcomes Vũ Việt Trang, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency, during the OANA Executive Board meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on February 17, 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Hằng Linh
|A cultural performance was held during the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Malaysia, in Hà Nội on the evening of September 8, 2023. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng