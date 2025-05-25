PM meets Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday as part of his official visit to the country and participation in the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings.

Speaker Johari stressed that as the first high-level visit since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, PM Chính’s trip marked a significant milestone and created fresh momentum to further strengthen bilateral ties in a substantive manner that would benefit both peoples.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his wish for both sides to continue enhancing political and diplomatic relations, especially through delegation exchanges at all levels. He also called for stepping up security and defence cooperation to maintain peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

He affirmed that economic, trade, and investment collaboration continued to be an important pillar of the newly established partnership. The PM proposed strengthening connectivity between the two economies through initiatives such as ASEAN power grid cooperation, data infrastructure linkage, digital transformation, green economy, and circular economy – areas with ample potential for bilateral cooperation.

Agreeing with his guest’s proposals, the lower-house speaker suggested enhancing joint work to ensure food security, and asked Việt Nam to support Malaysia in developing agriculture to reduce dependence on external sources. He also noted that cultural, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges are also the fields where both countries have strengths.

On parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Johari vowed to build on the outcomes of his official visit to Việt Nam in October last year, thereby promoting the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Malaysian House of Representatives.

The host recommended increasing mutual visits at the high level, between related committees, as well as between female parliamentarians and young legislators. He also suggested sharing information and experiences in law-making and perfection to create a favourable legal framework for the implementation of new cooperation areas under the upgraded partnership.

Both sides agreed that their respective legislatures should continue close coordination with each other and with other ASEAN member states to promote their priorities and coordinate the two countries' stances at regional and international parliamentary forums.

Việt Nam highly valued Malaysia’s role as Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) this year, PM Chính said, affirming Việt Nam’s support for the themes proposed by Malaysia. — VNA/VNS