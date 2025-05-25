PMs talk measures for promoting Việt Nam – Malaysia relations

KUALA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held talks in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, discussing measures for enhancing the two countries’ relations in the time ahead.

The event took place as part of PM Chính’s official visit to Malaysia, during which he will also attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

PM Ibrahim offered condolences to the State and people of Việt Nam over the passing of former State President Trần Đức Lương.

Welcoming PM Chính, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, the host expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s struggle for national independence and reunification, along with its remarkable achievements during the Đổi mới (renewal) and development process, including the sustained stable economic growth, improved business climate, and better living standards for the people.

He said he believes that under the clear-sighted leadership of the high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people will reap more successes on the development path, soon realising the goal of becoming a modern industrialised country by 2045.

PM Chính conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to the king and other leaders of Malaysia. He also invited Malaysia to send a delegation to the ceremony marking Việt Nam’s 80th National Day anniversary in Hà Nội this September.

PM Chính thanked his host for the positive remarks about Việt Nam, affirming that Việt Nam always values and wishes to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Malaysia.

He emphasised that his visit aims to create new momentum to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, especially as the two sides have just agreed to finalise the action plan for implementing this partnership in the 2025–2030 period. It is also meant to convey a message of both countries’ strong determination to cooperate and pursue resilient and sustainable development, actively contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region.

Sharing about Việt Nam’s achievements during its Đổi mới process, the Vietnamese Government leader said the country is striving to implement major tasks, including streamlining the political apparatus and reforming institutional frameworks to unlock all resources for development; identifying science - technology development, innovation, and digital transformation as the top breakthroughs to be made; strongly promoting the role of the private economic sector; and accelerating the renewal process while integrating into the international community in a proactive, extensive, and effective manner.

The two sides showed their satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations in the recent past, especially since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024.

Accordingly, political and diplomatic ties have been increasingly strengthened. Economic, trade, and investment cooperation remains a highlight in the relationship, with bilateral trade reaching US$14.2 billion in 2024. Malaysia remains among the top 10 foreign investors in Việt Nam, with total registered capital exceeding $13 billion.

Both sides acknowledged cooperation progress in defence – security, energy, education – training, science – technology, tourism, labour, and people-to-people exchange.

They noted the cooperation agreements signed between the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội and the Việt Nam National University, HCM City, and the National University of Malaysia on this occasion.

Regarding future cooperation, the two sides consented to step up delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels and across all channels, and move towards establishing a flexible annual exchange mechanism between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders.

They will continue effectively implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and strive to raise bilateral trade turnover to $20 billion by 2030 in a balanced manner.

They also committed to minimising trade barriers, facilitating import and export of key potential and strong sectors such as agricultural and aquatic products, food, electronic components, and construction materials, while expanding cooperation in digital economy, circular economy, and green economy.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to supply Malaysia with a stable and long-term rice source and suggested Malaysia help Việt Nam in the halal industry, urging an early signing of a cooperation document in this field.

The leaders concurred to strengthen collaboration in defence and security, and to push ahead with the signing of related agreements, and exchanged views on boosting cooperation in defence industry and training.

They agreed to establish cooperation mechanisms between the two countries’ naval, air force, and coast guard forces; to coordinate efforts in counterterrorism and combating transnational crimes; and to enhance collaboration against terrorist and reactionary groups. They emphasised that no individual or organisation is permitted to use one country’s territory to act against the other.

The two PMs stressed the importance of maritime and ocean cooperation and agreed to consider establishing a consultation mechanism on maritime issues and a hotline to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Their agreement also covered support for Việt Nam to soon have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning against its seafood sector lifted.

The leaders concurred to enhance cooperation in various other fields. They said they will consider expediting the signing of new air transport and tourism cooperation agreements, increasing flight frequency, and strengthening partnerships in education, training, labour, agriculture, culture, and sports.

PM Chính thanked the Malaysian Government and called for its maintenance of favourable conditions for the Vietnamese expatriate community’s long-term, stable life, work, and study. He also encouraged Malaysia to support the activities of the Malaysia – Việt Nam Friendship Association, contributing to stronger people-to-people ties.

On regional and multilateral cooperation, the two sides highlighted mutual support in candidatures for international organisations. PM Chính once again affirmed that Việt Nam will closely coordinate with Malaysia – the ASEAN Chair this year – and with other member states to implement the set priorities, towards building a sustainable and inclusive bloc.

The two Government leaders agreed to maintain ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, to continue coordination in the next phase of negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the waters (COC), and to make active contributions to building a substantive, effective document in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNA/VNS