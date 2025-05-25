Vietnamese President hosts delegation from Cambodian People's Party

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Sunday hosted a reception for Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), who led a high-level Cambodian delegation to pay tribute to and attend the memorial service for former State President Trần Đức Lương.

The host extended heartfelt thanks to King Norodom Sihamoni, President of the CPP and President of the Senate Hun Sen, and other senior Cambodian leaders for their condolences and for sending a delegation to pay respects to the former Vietnamese leader. He said that this gesture reflected Cambodia's sincere affection for and close-knit bond with Việt Nam and the deceased personally.

The Vietnamese State leader expressed his belief that, building on the strong foundation laid by generations of leaders and peoples of both countries, including Lương’s great contributions, the Việt Nam–Cambodia relationship will continue to grow sustainably and effectively for the benefit of both nations.

Men Sam An, who also serves as President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland and Chairwoman of the Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship Association, extended her deepest condolences to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, as well as to the bereaved family.

Trần Đức Lương was a respected leader who had made significant contributions to Việt Nam’s national construction and development, she stressed, affirming that Cambodia would always remember and appreciate his great dedication to promoting the close friendship between the two countries and their peoples.

President Cường highly valued the Cambodian official’s important contributions to the friendship and solidarity between the peoples of Việt Nam and Cambodia, showing his hope that Men Sam An would continue playing an active role in advancing the partnership and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Men Sam An recalled the assistance given to Cambodia by generations of Vietnamese leaders and people, affirming that had it not been for Việt Nam’s support, there would not have been a Cambodia like it is today.

Regarding measures for stepping up Việt Nam–Cambodia relations in the time ahead, the two sides agreed to actively implement agreements reached by high-ranking leaders during the meeting of top leaders of the three Parties of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos in February this year, as well as on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification of Việt Nam.

The two sides also underscored the importance of the traditional solidarity, close bonds, and mutual support between Việt Nam and Cambodia, as well as among Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos, especially amid current regional and global uncertainties.

They affirmed that the bilateral and trilateral relationships had stood the test of time and continued to grow for the sake of each country, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

The Cambodian official congratulated Việt Nam on its development achievements, expressing her strong confidence that Việt Nam would realise the goals set by the Party and State, including becoming a modern and upper-middle income country by 2030 – the centenary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and a high-income developed socialist country by 2045 – the 100th founding anniversary of the nation. — VNA/VNS