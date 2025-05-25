Funeral services held for former State President Trần Đức Lương

HÀ NỘI —The nation on Sunday morning bid farewell to a highly prestigious leader and a bright model of studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, moral example, and style - former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương.

A memorial service was held for the former leader in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall, No 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street in Hà Nội.

At the same time, the service also took place at the Reunification Hall in HCM City and Hall T50 of the Military Command of central Quảng Ngãi Province, Lương's hometown.

The memorial service at the National Funeral Hall saw the presence of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. Others at the event included former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former State President Trương Tấn Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, and many other incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State.

Pany Yathotou, member of the Politburo of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Vice President of Laos, and Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland and Chairwoman of the Cambodia – Việt Nam Friendship Association, also attended the event.

Officials present at the Reunification Hall in HCM City included Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên, former State President Nguyễn Minh Triết, and many incumbent and former officials of the Party, State, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

The event in Quảng Ngãi was attended by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bùi Thị Quỳnh Vân, former State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, incumbent and former officials, along with a large number of locals.

In the funeral oration, State President Lương Cường said Trần Đức Lương had made significant contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was a highly prestigious leader and a bright model of studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, moral example, and style.

He had always upheld a high sense of responsibility, set a good example, and maintained the solidarity and unity within the Party. He had put the interests of the Party and the nation first and above all, and also won the respect and affection from comrades, compatriots, and international friends.

With 65 years of Party membership and over 50 years of revolutionary activities, Trần Đức Lương had made unceasing efforts to contribute his utmost to the Party and nation’s glorious revolutionary cause as well as the people’s happiness.

In recognition of his substantial dedications, Trần Đức Lương was honoured with the Gold Star Order, the 65-year Party membership badge, and many other noble decorations and titles by the Party, the State, and other countries.

Concluding the remarks, President Cường noted: “Farewell, Comrade! The entire Party, people, and army will stay united and exert all-out efforts to continue following the glorious revolutionary path chosen by the Party, beloved Uncle Hồ and our people; firmly adhere to Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh's ideology; remain steadfast in national independence and socialism; highly promote patriotism, confidence, self-reliance, resilience, and the strength of great national solidarity; and comprehensively and synchronously promote the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, enabling the country to firmly advance to a new era – that of strong, prosperous development of our beloved Vietnamese nation.”

President Cường also offered the deepest condolences to the bereaved family over the irreparable loss.

Representing the bereaved family, Trần Tuấn Anh, son of the deceased, expressed gratitude to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, along with representatives of localities, agencies and organisations, senior leaders of other countries, international friends, diplomatic corps, and people for offering condolences and escorting his father to the last resting place. He also thanked health professionals who cared for his father.

After that, leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the bereaved family, representatives of ministries, sectors and organisations, comrades, and people walked around the casket to bid the last farewell to former President Trần Đức Lương.

Later, the hearse carrying the national flag-covered casket left the National Funeral Hall and passed through the streets of Hà Nội before arriving at Nội Bài International Airport to return to his hometown in Quảng Ngãi.

The burial service will be held at 3pm the same day at the cemetery in Phổ Khánh Commune of Đức Phổ Township, Quảng Ngãi Province.

Over the two days of national mourning, 830 delegations with about 10,500 people representing ministries, sectors, organisations, localities, units, the people’s armed forces, diplomatic corps, international organisations and friends, and the public came to the National Funeral Hall, the Reunification Hall, and Hall T50 to pay homage to the late leader. — VNA/VNS