PM arrives in Malaysia for official visit, attendance at 46th ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-level delegation of Việt Nam, landed in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday night, beginning an official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings.

The trip, from May 24 to 28, is made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.

PM Chính and his entourage were welcomed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by Minister of National Unity Aaron Ago Dagang, Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai, and other officials of Malaysia, along with Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Ngọc Linh, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia.

This marks the first official visit to Malaysia by a Vietnamese PM in a decade, and the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader since the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November last year.

According to Ambassador Linh, PM Chính is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and other high-ranking leaders. They will share views on their respective national developments and engage in in-depth discussions on strategic visions to advance bilateral relations.

Economic, trade, and investment ties remain a cornerstone of the Việt Nam - Malaysia relationship. Within ASEAN, Malaysia is now Việt Nam’s second largest trade partner and third largest investor. In 2024, two-way trade hit US$14.2 billion, up 20 per cent from 2023, moving closer to the target of $18 billion, the diplomat noted.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is the first high-level summit hosted under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship themed “Inclusive and Sustainable.” In addition to ASEAN leaders' plenary sessions, the occasion will see the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt, also head of ASEAN SOM of Việt Nam, the trip carries a clear message of Việt Nam’s responsibility and readiness to contribute to the bloc's collective efforts.

It demonstrates Việt Nam’s strong support for Malaysia’s role as the ASEAN Chair this year and reflects the shared determination to build a community that embodies sustainability, inclusiveness, solidarity and strength while consolidating ASEAN’s central role in regional peace and stability. VNA/VNS