Respect-paying ceremony held in Cambodia for former State President Trần Đức Lương

PHNOM PENH – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a solemn respect-paying ceremony and opened a condolence book on May 24 to pay tribute to former Politburo member, former State President Trần Đức Lương.

In a respectful atmosphere, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ, the embassy’s staff, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, business associations, students, and the Vietnamese community observed a moment of silence and offered incense to commemorate the late leader. Vũ praised comrade Trần Đức Lương as an outstanding leader whose tenure from 1997 to 2006 saw Vietnam strengthen its external relations as well as deepen global integration.

Throughout the day, senior Cambodian delegations, including officials from the Royal Palace, the Cambodian People’s Party, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Government, ministries and sectors came to the embassy to pay their respects to the former leader of Việt Nam.

Chea Horn, Senior Advisor to the Cambodian King, delivered a condolence letter from the King to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and laid a wreath in remembrance of former State President Trần Đức Lương.

Offering their heartfelt condolences, Cambodian officials described comrade Trần Đức Lương as a cherished friend of Cambodia, who made significant contributions to the time-honoured friendship, cooperation, solidarity, and respect between the two countries.

Diplomats from China, Russia, Cuba, Malaysia, Myanmar, Timor Leste, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Turkiye, and Brunei also paid respect and wrote in the condolence book.

Similar events were simultaneously held at Vietnamese general consulates in Preah Sihanouk and Battambang provinces, where local officials and Vietnamese expatriate communities gathered to honour the former President.

A memorial service is scheduled for May 25, bringing together embassy personnel, media representatives, business associations, and the Vietnamese community in Cambodia for a final tribute to the late President.

Cambodian leaders had previously sent formal condolence letters to their Vietnamese counterparts, including messages from President of the Cambodian Senate and President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Hun Manet to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairwoman Khuon Sudary to National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. VNA/VNS