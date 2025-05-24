Lao leaders pay tribute to former Vietnamese State President

VIENTIANE – Top leaders of the Lao Party and State paid their respects to former Vietnamese State President Trần Đức Lương at the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane on May 24 afternoon.

The delegation, led by Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, represented the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the State, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Lao Front for National Construction. They laid a wreath, offered incense, and observed a moment of silence in memory of the late Vietnamese leader.

In the condolence book, General Secretary and President Thongloun expressed deep sorrow, describing comrade Trần Đức Lương as an outstanding leader of Việt Nam, and a close friend and comrade of the Lao Party, State, and people. He praised the former President’s significant contributions to strengthening the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

The same day, representatives of Lao agencies and foreign embassies in Laos, including those of the US, France, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Singapore, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Türkiye, Luxembourg, also came to the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane to pay tribute to the late President.

Memorial service and condolence book signing are being held on May 24 and 25 at the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and the Consulates General of Việt Nam in northern, central, and southern Laos. VNA/VNS