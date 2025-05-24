French President’s state visit to Việt Nam aims to expand bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — The state visit to Việt Nam by French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse from May 25 - 27 demonstrates strong commitments by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders to develop bilateral relations, as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

This is the French President's first visit to Việt Nam since he took office in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022. It holds special significance for the bilateral relations, especially following the upgrade of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in October last year during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's official visit to the European country.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – A milestone elevating bilateral relations

Việt Nam and France established their diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on April 12, 1973. However, the foundation for exchanges had been laid earlier, when France opened a representative mission in the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam following the Geneva Accords of 1954.

Along with mutual visits, meetings and contacts between high-ranking leaders, the two countries have also maintained numerous regular exchange mechanisms in the fields of politics, economy, and defence at various levels.

At high-level meetings, their leaders have agreed that Việt Nam and France share many favourable conditions for strengthening the bilateral relations. France is a key power in Europe, actively asserts its global role, and holds significant interests and influence in Asia, while Việt Nam is a rapidly developing and dynamic economy, playing an important role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asia. They also share many common views and interests on international issues. Therefore, enhancing bilateral cooperation is an objective and necessary requirement for the benefit of both nations.

The two sides have consistently coordinated with and supported each other at international organisations such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), ASEAN-EU relations, and the Francophone community.

In addition, cooperation between the two legislative bodies has also been developing positively through regular exchanges and high-level contacts, as well as experience-sharing between parliamentary bodies and friendship parliamentarians’ groups to build mutual trust and promote comprehensive relations across various fields.

Economic and trade collaboration – a pillar of bilateral relations

Economic and trade cooperation serves as a key pillar in the bilateral relationship. France is currently Việt Nam’s fifth-largest trading partner in Europe and one of the leading providers of Official Development Assistance (ODA) among EU member states.

Bilateral trade turnover reached US$5.33 billion in 2022, $4.8 billion in 2023, $5.42 billion last year, and $1.79 billion in the first four months this year.

The two countries are effectively cooperating to capitalise on the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which has helped Vietnamese goods strengthen their position in the European market while opening wider access to the French market.

In terms of investment, as of May this year, France had 700 investment projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of $3.95 billion, ranking 16th out of 147 countries and territories pouring money into Việt Nam. French direct investment is primarily focused on sectors such as information and communications, manufacturing and processing industries, and the production and distribution of electricity, gas, and water.

Conversely, Việt Nam has 20 investment projects in France with a total registered capital of $38.93 million.

In terms of development assistance, France is the leading European ODA donor of Việt Nam, while Việt Nam ranks as the second-largest recipient of French ODA globally.

From 1993 to 2022, France granted and provided Việt Nam with preferential loans totalling 16.7 billion EUR ($18.8 billion), averaging around 100 million EUR per year, focusing on key areas such as infrastructure, technology transfer, agriculture, green industry, and finance. Many French-funded projects have significantly contributed to Việt Nam’s development, modernisation, and the improvement of living conditions and the environment.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng, green transition, digital transformation, and innovation are currently strategic priorities for Việt Nam, and also the key areas in which it seeks to strengthen cooperation with international partners. France, with its strong scientific research capacity and status as one of the world’s leading countries in innovation, is well-positioned to be a valuable partner in these fields.

Healthcare collaboration is also emerging as a bright spot, with the recent partnership between Việt Nam’s VNVC Vaccination Centre and French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi on vaccine production following the elevation of the bilateral ties.

Locality-to-locality cooperation has continued to flourish, with preparations underway for the 13th Việt Nam–France Decentralised Cooperation Conference, expected to be held in France next year.

Thắng reaffirmed the enduring role of the 350,000-strong Vietnamese community in France, whose long-standing presence and commitment to the homeland form a crucial bridge in the bilateral relations. The community’s success is a testament to the close Việt Nam–France connection and a key driver in deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.

A concrete step to implement Việt Nam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The state visit to Việt Nam by French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse marks an important milestone, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable and stronger development of the Việt Nam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the future.

According to the Vietnamese Ambassador to France, President Macron’s selection of Việt Nam as his first destination on his Southeast Asia tour clearly reflects the strategic priority and deep importance that France places on its bilateral relationship with Việt Nam. Việt Nam’s position as the first and only ASEAN partner to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with France further reinforces this fact. At the same time, this visit represents an important step in implementing France’s Indo-Pacific strategy, affirming Việt Nam’s key role in France’s foreign policy in the region.

The diplomat noted that it presents an excellent opportunity for leaders of both nations to discuss and agree on concrete next steps to implement the frameworks outlined in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The signing of new cooperation agreements during the visit will serve as both a catalyst and a legal foundation for future collaboration in the years ahead, he added. — VNS