PM’s Malaysia visit to strengthen bilateral ties, ASEAN solidarity: Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to Malaysia from May 24-28 will bolster bilateral ties and reinforce solidarity among ASEAN nations as Malaysia holds 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Đinh Ngọc Linh.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency reporters based in Kuala Lumpur, Linh said the visit will affirm Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of valuing friendly neighborliness and comprehensive strategic partnership with Malaysia.

It comes at a time when bilateral ties are flourishing across politics, diplomacy, national defence-security, economy, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchange. Leaders of both nations have maintained frequent contact through phone calls, bilateral visits, and regular meetings on the sidelines of major global and regional forums, he said.

According to the ambassador, PM Chính is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and other high-ranking leaders. They will share views on their respective national developments and engage in in-depth discussions on strategic visions to advance bilateral relations.

Priority areas include reinforcing political trust, expanding collaboration in national defence-security, economy, trade, investment, labour, tourism, and people-to-people exchange while exploring such emerging fields as green economy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, innovation, and sci-tech.

On global and regional issues of shared interest, both sides will agree on major directions to strengthen coordination at global and regional forums, especially within ASEAN, contributing to enhancing ASEAN unity and upholding the bloc’s central role.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia considers preparations for PM Chính and his spouse's official visit and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings a top political priority of 2025, Linh said, adding that the embassy is working closely with relevant agencies to ensure a well-coordinated and successful visit.

Linh expressed hope that the visit will yield an action plan to realise their comprehensive strategic partnership and push forward essential cooperation agreements that will establish effective collaboration mechanisms.

The visit is seen as an opportunity to leverage existing platforms such as the Viêt Nam–Malaysia Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and the Joint Trade Committee. A shared vision is to unlock partnership potential and harness mutual strengths that could shape a peaceful and favourable environment for national development and a new era of growth for both nations, he said.

Economic, trade, and investment ties remain a cornerstone of the Việt Nam-Malaysia relationship. Within ASEAN, Malaysia is now Việt Nam’s second largest trade partner and third largest investor. In 2024, two-way trade hit US$14.2 billion, up 20 per cent from 2023, moving closer to the target of $18 billion, Linh noted.

In his view, both nations possess complementary strategic advantages that, if effectively capitalised upon, could open greater opportunities for businesses to access each other’s markets. This is especially true in emerging sectors with untapped potential, such as Halal industry, green economy, innovation, sci-tech, digital transformation, and green energy. — VNS