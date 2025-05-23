Legislators review implementation of socio-economic development tasks

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers joined group discussions on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of socio-economic development and State budget plan last year, as well as progress in early this year, as part of the ongoing 9th session of the 15th National Assembly on Friday.

They are also to approve the State budget settlement in 2023 and considered the allocation of foreign non-refundable aid for regular expenditures this year.

Legislators are scheduled to discuss the continuation of certain special mechanisms and policies previously approved by the NA for specific localities, following the reorganisation of the administrative apparatus and the expansion of administrative boundaries in line with the Party and State’ guidelines. Other topics include the implementation of thrift practice and anti-waste measures last year, as well as the outcomes of the national gender equality goals for the year.

Regarding the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in the early months of this year, the Government’s report highlighted that GDP growth in the first quarter expanded by 6.93 per cent — the highest rate for the same period during 2020–2025. Several localities recorded double-digit growth. In the first four months, macroeconomic stability was maintained, inflation was well controlled, and major economic balances were ensured. State budget revenue reached over VNĐ944 trillion (US$36.34 billion), accounting for 48 per cent of the annual estimate and up 26.3 per cent year-on-year. Total import-export turnover was estimated at over $275 billion, up 15 per cent.

To achieve a GDP growth target of at least eight per cent, expand the economic size to over $500 billion (projected to rank 30th globally, up two places), and raise per capita GDP to over $5,000 this year, the Government has called on all sectors and localities to continue implementing the set tasks and solutions in a resolute, synchronous and effective manner across all areas.

The Government urged keeping close watch on domestic and international developments, proactive forecasting, and having timely, flexible, and effective policy responses, particularly in reaction to new tariff policies of the US; giving priority to promoting growth in tandem with maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring key economic balances.

The Government requested accelerating the disbursement and efficient use of public investment capital, with a focus on key and prioritised projects, avoiding fragmentation; effectively and resolutely implementing the Politburo’s resolutions on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation; international integration; reforming lawmaking and law enforcement; and developing the private economic sector.

During their sitting at the hall on the same day afternoon, legislators will discuss the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Bidding; the Law on Public-Private Partnership; the Law on Customs; the Law on Export-Import Tariffs; the Law on Investment; the Law on Public Investment; and the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets. — VNS