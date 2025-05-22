Top leader works with Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission on Thursday.

The General Secretary appreciated the commission’s candidness in its review and thorough evaluation of existing shortcomings in each area of work.

He stressed the need to continue analysing and assessing the root causes of these shortcomings in order to propose effective solutions, thereby fulfilling the heavy responsibilities of the inspection sector in the Party building work in the time ahead.

The upcoming tasks, especially those to be completed by the end of the 13th term, are particularly demanding. These include finalising the restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus, successfully organising Party congresses at all levels, promoting socio-economic development, driving breakthroughs in science and technology, improving people’s livelihoods, and promptly implementing newly adopted policies to lay the foundation for national development in the new era.

The Party chief urged the commission to focus on implementing the outlined directions and tasks, in which the priority should be given to five major orientations and six key, urgent tasks from now until the 14th National Party Congress, with high political determination, a strong sense of responsibility, unity, and solidarity.

It must strive to excellently fulfill its assigned duties, making significant contributions to the cause of national construction and development, thus deserving the trust of Party members, officials, and the people, he added. — VNA/VNS