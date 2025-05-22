Mexico - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group paves way for stronger ties

MEXICO CITY – The Mexico - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group has been instrumental in advancing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, as well as broader ties across various potential fields, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải.

The commendation came during his working session in Mexico City on May 21 (local time) with member of the Political Bureau of the Labour Party (PT) and Chair of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies’ Welfare Committee Ana Karina Rojo Pimentel, who recently assumed her new role as Chair of the Mexico - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Hải reiterated Việt Nam’s strong commitment to deepening its friendship and cooperation with Mexico, reflecting on the major milestones achieved over the past five decades, particularly in political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

He highlighted the historical, cultural, and development similiarities that underpin the relationship, underscoring the importance of parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people exchanges in fostering closer ties.

The diplomat welcomed the Mexican Chamber of Deputies’ recent decision to renew the parliamentary friendship group for a new term and expressed enthusiasm for the Vietnamese Embassy’s attendance at the group’s upcoming launch ceremony, seeing it as an ideal platform to spread Việt Nam’s rich image, vibrant culture, and warm-hearted people.

Congratulating Ana Karina on her new role, Hải believed that her respected position in the Mexican legislature and her affinity for Việt Nam would drive concrete meaningful actions to advance bilateral ties.

Ana Karina, in reply, reaffirmed the Mexican leaders’ policies and guidelines to foster bilateral ties, adding that the group is drafting an action plan to step up cooperation across multiple areas.

Stressing the need for both countries to increase high-level parliamentary exchanges, she noted that regular visits and discussions between lawmakers would significantly contribute to ties between the two legislatures.

The host pledged to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico to nurture friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations in the years ahead. VNA/VNS Photo