Vietnamese police busts major online cannabis trade ring, seizing over 200kg

HÀ NỘI — A major online drug trafficking ring has been dismantled, with over 200kg of cannabis along with numerous related exhibits, the police of the northern province Tuyên Quang announced on Thursday.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Hà Nội City Police and the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department (under the Ministry of Public Security).

Authorities have prosecuted 10 individuals involved and made arrests across several localities, including Tuyên Quang, Hà Nội, and HCM City. In Hà Nội, seven suspects were arrested, with authorities seizing 191kg of dried cannabis, nearly 160g of cannabis oil, and 591 electronic cigarettes containing cannabis oil. In HCM City, two individuals were detained along with 20kg of dried cannabis, while in Tuyên Quang, police confiscated 186g of cannabis from another suspect.

The Tuyên Quang Provincial Police said this was large-scale, sophisticated drug trafficking ring spanning multiple provinces and cities. The consequences could have been severe had the ring not been busted in time.

According to the investigation, the suspects used social media platforms to facilitate their transactions; and concealed cannabis among ordinary goods, and exploited delivery services as well as cryptocurrency payments to cover their tracks.

The investigation began in September 2024 after police detected suspicious activity related to the online sale of cannabis. Following a period of surveillance, the task force launched a coordinated raid and successfully dismantled the entire operation.

The case is currently under further investigation.

Cannabis, classified in the same category as other hard drugs like amphetamine, heroine or cocaine, is illegal in Việt Nam.— VNS