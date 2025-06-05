Home to abandoned dogs and cats

Lê Hương

(*with an additional interview by Minh Phương)

Love for misfortunate dogs and cats knows no bounds. Anyone can see this through the work of Trần Minh Quang and his team, who care for nearly 1,000 abandoned or rescued dogs and cats of all breeds.

The Sân Nhà Nhiều Chó (Backyard Squad), established in 2021, operates not only out of love for animals but also to raise awareness about animal welfare. Through social media and charity events, their 4,600sq.m premises on the western outskirts of Hà Nội have become a refuge for dogs and cats, as well as a hub for building a responsible community dedicated to domestic animals.

Every day, Quang and the volunteers start their work very early. The workload is immense, filling the entire day with tasks ranging from cleaning shelters and monitoring the animals, to caring for them and preparing meals. Despite the hardships and challenges, Quang and his team always find joy in their work.

“Fundamentally, it comes from the personal emotions of each member,” Quang said. “Their rescue efforts and support are entirely driven by love. It also comes from the reality in Việt Nam, where animal welfare is still underdeveloped, even for companion animals close to humans.”

Over the years, Backyard Squad has welcomed many volunteers. However, not everyone can stay committed long-term. Quang shared that although the group has been active for several years, it currently has only about ten core members.

“This is a social endeavour that doesn’t generate income,” Quang explained. “It also puts a lot of pressure on personal life – spending time with the animals often means less time with family. This imbalance has made it hard for many administrators to continue. Right now, we are short of direct caregivers and management staff.”

To keep up with the demands, members must be highly active, enthusiastic and proactive. Caring for these four-legged friends requires great caution – Quang and volunteers have been bitten several times. To ensure safety, many receive rabies vaccinations twice a year.

“Here, animals are kept together, which sometimes leads to fights,” said veteran volunteer Trịnh Tuyết Nhung. “That adds to our workload, and we manage the shelter almost 24/7. There are nights when vets work overtime, yet still have to fulfill their regular jobs during the day.”

Beyond rescue and treatment, Backyard Squad’s mission extends to finding new, responsible homes for the animals.

“Once they’re healthy, we look for new owners,” Quang said. “New owners must meet certain conditions to ensure the animals’ safety. First, they must not let the animals go missing again. Second, they cannot give, donate, or sell them irresponsibly.”

Quang added that adopters should provide sufficient personal information and commit to providing proper care.

“There are difficult cases, with multiple or rare illnesses,” Nhung explained. “Some dogs have been abused or hit by cars and left on the streets. These animals suffer physically and mentally, so we learn how to treat them and help them feel safe and comfortable.”

All expenses are covered through funds raised by members and community donations. Financial pressures place the shelter in a fragile position.

“Each day, the farm consumes 50kg of rice, 200kg of meat, and 100kg of kibble,” Quang said.

Besides daily food costs, there are supplements and veterinary expenses. Weaker animals require special diets, but the largest costs come from rescue and medical treatment.

“Most rescued animals are in poor health and often sick. Our in-house veterinary facilities are limited, so we rely on external clinics,” Quang said.

Despite these challenges, Backyard Squad members have never considered stopping. Their motivation is simple: they don’t want animals abandoned again like before.

The staff also help heal emotional wounds.

“I’m in charge of the sick dogs,” said farm staff member Phạm Văn Lành. “I feed them twice a day, clean their area in the morning, give medications and check again in the afternoon to ensure everyone has food and water. When it cools down, I feed them again.”

Lành said he feels the dogs are much like humans.

“They have affection, too. When I care for them, they care for me back,” he said.

Their work has inspired many to adopt dogs and cats here.

“This place gives me faith that unconditional love exists, even for creatures some see only as meat,” said Nguyễn Thanh Tú, an office worker in Hà Nội who has adopted nine dogs.

Thanks to their meaningful work over the years, Backyard Squad continues to receive encouragement and support from many animal lovers. This ongoing support fuels their daily motivation to maintain a peaceful refuge dedicated to the welfare of dogs, cats and other animals in need.

For those who want to donate or want to adopt dogs or cats, please visit https://sannhanhieucho.com; hotline: +84 988015445. — VNS