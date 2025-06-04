Deputy PM orders new Hà Nam hospitals to match Hà Nội quality

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nam Province's upcoming Bạch Mai Hospital No 2 and Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital No 2 must deliver the same quality of care as their renowned parent institutions in Hà Nội, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình has mandated.

The directive was formalised in Notice No 277/TB-VPCP, issued by the Government Office on Tuesday. This followed the Deputy PM's recent working trip to inspect the construction progress of the two major healthcare projects.

The notice also conveyed Deputy PM Bình's recognition of the diligent efforts by the ministries of Health, Construction, and Finance, along with other involved agencies and contractors, in accelerating the construction of these vital facilities.

"Ensuring the timely completion of these two large-scale, modern hospitals this year to meet public healthcare needs is an urgent task," the Deputy PM stated. "This demands rapid deployment, coordinated and effective solutions, and strict adherence to quality standards, legal regulations, and the established schedule."

He stressed that ongoing work on the two hospitals must maintain strong progress and comply with Party and State regulations. Crucially, efforts must prevent corruption and waste, with absolutely no tolerance for new violations.

The Deputy PM emphasised the tight deadline, noting, "With just over six months remaining this year, the timeframe to complete and operationalise these hospitals is extremely short."

The Deputy PM urged relevant ministries and agencies to demonstrate the highest level of responsibility and to proactively and urgently implement the defined tasks and solutions.

He specifically tasked the Ministry of Health (MoH) with directing contractors to ensure they possess sufficient resources and personnel to maintain construction schedules. The MoH is also to coordinate closely with contractors and facilitate their work on site.

Regarding medical equipment, he instructed that allocated budgets be fully utilised. Furthermore, he called for the prompt organisation of procurement bidding to select the most modern, high-quality equipment best suited to the hospitals' professional requirements.

Medical staff

The Deputy PM instructed the leadership of Bạch Mai and Việt Nam-Germany Friendship hospitals to coordinate closely with the project management board and relevant MoH units. This collaboration is crucial for preparing the necessary human resources for the two new hospitals, with a particular focus on securing high-quality staff.

To ensure the new hospitals can operate effectively immediately upon completion and provide medical services equivalent to their original Hà Nội counterparts, Deputy PM Bình also directed them to promptly recruit and train medical staff. He emphasised prioritising candidates from Hà Nam Province and neighbouring areas.

The health sector is responsible for preparing comprehensive plans for the deployment and rotation of highly skilled doctors and medical personnel to the No 2 facilities, ensuring they are staffed immediately upon completion and commencement of operations.

In the event that supplementary funding is necessary for training the workforce for these two new hospitals, proposals are to be developed and submitted to the MoH. The MoH will then arrange funding within its purview or, for requests exceeding its authority, report to the appropriate competent authorities.

Likewise, if additional funds are required for the acquisition of medical equipment, such requests must also be presented to the MoH, which will subsequently report to the relevant competent authorities in line with established procedures — VNS