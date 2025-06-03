Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội Metro addresses deterioration on Cát Linh–Hà Đông railway line

June 03, 2025 - 10:33
As of Monday, the company has completed the removal and replacement of all damaged sections of the canopy systems covering escalators and outdoor walkways at Thái Hà, Vành Đai 3 and Văn Quán stations, which were affected by Typhoon Yagi in 2024.
Engineers has fixed the error to ensure that passengers can track train arrival and departure times at all 12 stations of the Cát Linh - Hà Đông urban railway line.— Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Metro, formally Hanoi Railway One Member Limited Company, has begun emergency repairs on deteriorating sections of the Cát Linh–Hà Đông urban railway line.

As of Monday, the company had completed replacing all damaged canopy sections over escalators and outdoor walkways at Thái Hà, Vành Đai 3, and Văn Quán stations.

At Yên Nghĩa Station, materials for canopy repair have been procured, and work is being expedited, with completion expected by Thursday.

"Regular inspection and maintenance of station roofing systems are ongoing. These include comprehensive checks, sealing, bolt tightening, and cleaning to ensure structural safety and operational continuity,” a Hà Nội Metro representative said.

Regarding in-station equipment, five CCTV display monitors at Yên Nghĩa, Hà Đông, and La Thành stations have been replaced or repaired.

Additionally, 55 public address loudspeakers across 12 stations have been either fixed or replaced.

For the train timetable information display system, the maintenance team has temporarily addressed faults, ensuring passengers can still access arrival and departure information at all 12 stations.

Full system restoration is scheduled for completion by June 20.

Hà Nội Metro is also in the process of procuring spare parts to repair malfunctioning ticket vending machines.

These components, originally manufactured under a bespoke order placed between 2014 and 2015, are not readily available on the market, thus requiring time for international procurement and delivery.

Repairs are scheduled for completion by October 2025.

All lifts and escalators at the 12 stations have been inspected and remain in normal working order.

However, on May 30, technical faults were detected in one lift at Thượng Đình Station and one escalator at Phùng Khoang Station.

Repairs are being carried out under standard maintenance protocols and are expected to be completed by Friday.

Regarding two pilot amenities at La Khê Station—a public drinking water dispenser and a mobile phone charging station—Hanoi Metro management said that these were part of a model station development initiative.

However, following an evaluation of user demand, water quality (which does not currently meet direct drinking standards), and the limited waiting time for trains rendering phone charging impractical, the investor has decided to discontinue both facilities. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội pilots special mechanisms to develop urban railway network

The plan outlines seven key focus areas, notably including the drafting of specific legal documents to spell out details on the provisions of the resolution, the planning of the urban railway network and transit-oriented development (TOD) areas and the preparation and implementation of major investment projects for the 2026-2045 period.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom