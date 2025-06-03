Hà Nội Metro addresses deterioration on Cát Linh–Hà Đông railway line

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Metro, formally Hanoi Railway One Member Limited Company, has begun emergency repairs on deteriorating sections of the Cát Linh–Hà Đông urban railway line.

As of Monday, the company had completed replacing all damaged canopy sections over escalators and outdoor walkways at Thái Hà, Vành Đai 3, and Văn Quán stations.

At Yên Nghĩa Station, materials for canopy repair have been procured, and work is being expedited, with completion expected by Thursday.

"Regular inspection and maintenance of station roofing systems are ongoing. These include comprehensive checks, sealing, bolt tightening, and cleaning to ensure structural safety and operational continuity,” a Hà Nội Metro representative said.

Regarding in-station equipment, five CCTV display monitors at Yên Nghĩa, Hà Đông, and La Thành stations have been replaced or repaired.

Additionally, 55 public address loudspeakers across 12 stations have been either fixed or replaced.

For the train timetable information display system, the maintenance team has temporarily addressed faults, ensuring passengers can still access arrival and departure information at all 12 stations.

Full system restoration is scheduled for completion by June 20.

Hà Nội Metro is also in the process of procuring spare parts to repair malfunctioning ticket vending machines.

These components, originally manufactured under a bespoke order placed between 2014 and 2015, are not readily available on the market, thus requiring time for international procurement and delivery.

Repairs are scheduled for completion by October 2025.

All lifts and escalators at the 12 stations have been inspected and remain in normal working order.

However, on May 30, technical faults were detected in one lift at Thượng Đình Station and one escalator at Phùng Khoang Station.

Repairs are being carried out under standard maintenance protocols and are expected to be completed by Friday.

Regarding two pilot amenities at La Khê Station—a public drinking water dispenser and a mobile phone charging station—Hanoi Metro management said that these were part of a model station development initiative.

However, following an evaluation of user demand, water quality (which does not currently meet direct drinking standards), and the limited waiting time for trains rendering phone charging impractical, the investor has decided to discontinue both facilities. — VNS