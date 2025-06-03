Việt Nam’s innovation hub powers up to drive tech, entrepreneurship forward

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC), a cornerstone of Việt Nam’s push to become a global technology hub, is intensifying efforts to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic technological sectors, said its Director Vũ Quốc Huy.

The centre’s mission aligns with the Government’s broader vision, as outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on making breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation, and Resolution 68 on supercharging the private sector.

Huy said the NIC is committed to raising public awareness and building capacity for innovation and entrepreneurship. To achieve this, it has teamed up with global tech giants, including Google for digital platform development, Samsung for training in Industry 4.0 technologies, and more recently Intel for its "AI for All" programme to make artificial intelligence knowledge more accessible.

The NIC is also building Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem from the ground up, boosting the quality and impact of industries that’ll put the country on the map. Among its flagship events is the Việt Nam International Innovation Expo, alongside investment forums and the upcoming Việt Nam Innovation Day, a three-to-five-day event slated for October under the direction of the Prime Minister. International forums on AI and innovation investment will continue, complemented by detailed reports to engage and inform the public.

A key focus for the NIC is workforce development, particularly in the semiconductor industry. The centre is coordinating the realisation of a Government decision to train 50,000 engineers by 2030, with a long-term vision extending to 2050. Collaborations with tech titans like Cadence, Synopsys, Meta, and Nvidia are providing critical resources, including training and chip design software, to build a skilled AI and semiconductor workforce.

The NIC is also expanding the Việt Nam Innovation Network, a global platform connecting Vietnamese technology experts and professionals worldwide to bolster domestic hi-tech industries. At home, the centre is fostering innovation at the grassroots level by establishing entrepreneurship hubs at nearly 80 universities, encouraging students to embrace innovative thinking early on.

Việt Nam’s stable political environment and strong Governmental backing provide a solid foundation for these efforts, Huy noted.

Backed by the Party, the National Assembly, and various ministries, the country is refining a legal framework that is innovation-friendly. Recent decrees, including Decree 94/2020 and the newly issued Decree 97/2025, offer preferential policies to the NIC, while a forthcoming Law on Science, Technology, and Innovation is set to clear the way for a more open and streamlined regulatory environment.

Việt Nam’s demographic advantage, including a youthful population of 100 million in a “golden age”, further bolsters its ambitions. Its dynamic workforce, with a natural inclination toward science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), is a key asset in attracting private investment to innovation-driven sectors.

Finally, the NIC’s operational model itself is becoming a nucleus for fostering investment in innovative startups, alongside hi-tech zones and other innovation support centres in the near future. — VNS