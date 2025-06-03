Northern heatwave eases; heavy rain forecast for mountainous areas

HÀ NỘI — The heatwave that brought temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius to the northern region concluded on Tuesday morning.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued a warning on Tuesday morning, forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountainous region. These conditions bring a risk of heavy rainfall in some areas and a heightened potential for flash floods.

Specifically, continued rainfall is expected through Tuesday morning in the northern mountainous provinces of Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang, Cao Bằng, Bắc Kạn, and Lạng Sơn. Accumulated precipitation is forecast to be between 20–40mm, with isolated areas possibly seeing over 70mm.

Later in the day, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the north-western region, the Hồng (Red) River Delta, the midlands, and parts of the north-central region.

Localised heavy rain is forecast, with accumulations typically between 15–30mm. However, some areas could receive over 80mm, and intense downpours exceeding this amount within a three-hour period are possible.

The centre advised that thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning, hail, and strong winds. They also warned that heavy, concentrated rainfall could trigger flash floods in small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes, and flooding in low-lying areas.

The risk of flash floods and landslides is particularly high in several districts, including Bắc Mê, Bắc Quang, Đồng Văn, Hoàng Su Phì, Mèo Vạc, Quản Bạ, Quang Bình, Hà Giang City, Vị Xuyên and Yên Minh (Hà Giang Province); Lâm Bình, Na Hang and Chiêm Hóa (Tuyên Quang Province); Bảo Lạc, Bảo Lâm, Hà Quảng, Hòa An, Nguyên Bình and Thạch An (Cao Bằng Province); Ba Bể, Chợ Đồn, Ngân Sơn and Pác Nặm (Bắc Kạn Province); Bắc Sơn, Bình Gia, Cao Lộc, Chi Lăng, Đình Lập, Lộc Bình, Lạng Sơn City, Văn Lãng and Văn Quan (Lạng Sơn Province).

Similar risks are also present in Hàm Tân, Hàm Thuận Bắc, Hàm Thuận Nam, Tánh Linh, Phan Thiết City and La Gi Town (Bình Thuận Province).

The centre stated that flash floods and landslides can pose serious environmental hazards, endanger lives, cause localised traffic disruptions, and damage infrastructure and economic assets. These events can significantly affect production and socio-economic activities.

Meanwhile, the central region from Nghệ An to Bình Thuận continues to experience hot weather, with some areas enduring extreme heat on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures across these provinces are expected to range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius, with certain locations forecast to exceed 38 degrees Celsius

In provinces from Quảng Bình to Phú Yên, the heat is expected to persist from 10am to 5pm. Minimum relative humidity is forecast to be between 50 and 55 per cent.

Widespread hot weather in the central region is anticipated to ease starting Wednesday.

The centre warned that the combination of prolonged heat, low humidity, and increased electricity consumption heightens the risk of residential fires and forest blazes

High temperatures may cause dehydration, heat exhaustion or even heatstroke, particularly with prolonged outdoor exposure.

Actual perceived outdoor temperatures may be 2–4 degrees Celsius higher than forecast, especially in urban areas with dense concrete and asphalt surfaces.— VNS