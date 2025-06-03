Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội pilots special mechanisms to develop urban railway network

June 03, 2025 - 08:01
The Cát Linh-Hà Đông Urban Railway. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has issued a resolution introducing a pilot programme for a number of special mechanisms and policies aimed at developing the city’s urban railway system.

The Hà Nội People’s Committee issued Decision No 2613/QĐ-UBND dated May 24, 2025, implementing National Assembly Resolution No 188/2025/QH15.

According to the plan accompanying the decision, the city has set clear objectives for fully, strictly and effectively implementing the conclusions of the Politburo and Resolution 188.

The plan outlines seven key focus areas, notably including the drafting of specific legal documents to firm up the provisions of the resolution, the planning of the urban railway network and transit-oriented development (TOD) areas, and the preparation and implementation of major investment projects for the 2026-2045 period.

Regarding legislative work, the city will establish an inter-agency task force, issue guidance and detailed regulations on route selection, project location, technology transfer mechanisms, design standards and establish criteria for selecting organisations and enterprises to participate in the urban railway sector.

The planning efforts will focus on reviewing current land use along railway routes, updating the planning of TOD areas and integrating these into transport and electricity master plans for the capital to ensure sufficient land and energy resources for the projects.

For project preparation and implementation, the People’s Committee has requested the development of a funding mobilisation plan for the medium-term periods 2026-2030 and 2031-2035. This will involve the flexible use of local budget to advance funds for ODA loan agreement procedures, allocation of public investment capital for certain pre-investment activities and thorough preparation of land clearance, compensation, resettlement and technical infrastructure relocation.

Specifically, the city aims to complete the underground section and begin full operation of the Nhổn – Hà Nội Station line by 2027.

In October this year, construction is set to begin on two lines of Line 2 (Nam Thăng Long – Trần Hưng Đạo section) and Line 5 (Văn Cao – Hòa Lạc section).

Between 2026 and 2030, additional sections will be developed, including Line 3 (Hà Nội Station – Yên Sở), Line 2 (Trần Hưng Đạo – Thượng Đình), Line 2 (Nam Thăng Long – Nội Bài), and the extension of Line 2A to Xuân Mai.

Subsequent phases will continue implementing lines as per the master plan to 2045.

The People’s Committee has instructed relevant departments, agencies, units and local departments along project routes to organise and allocate staff to implement the plan with the highest sense of responsibility.

The Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) has been assigned as the standing agency to oversee and coordinate the entire implementation process. — VNS

 

Home for rescued primates

Deep within Cúc Phương National Park, a powerful mission is underway to save some of the world’s most endangered primates. At the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre, every rescue marks a step towards healing, hope, and a return to where they truly belong in the wild.
Joyful Children's Day event empowers kids in need through sports

More than 300 children from shelters, open houses and child protection centres in HCM City and neighbouring provinces have enjoyed numerous sports and physical education activities at a programme held in  Bình Dương Province on the occasion of the International Day for Children (June 1).

