Central Committee of Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha launches Vu Lan Festival

HÀ NỘI — The Vu Lan – Filial Piety and Nation Programme 2025 was launched on Tuesday afternoon in Hà Nội by the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha.

It is a programme promoting the filial piety tradition of the Vietnamese people, and has been held annually since 2014. It will take place from this month until September.

It will have different activities including Journey of Gratitude - burning incense in the sacred land of Quảng Trị, Journey of Nurturing - supporting students in Hà Giang northern mountainous province, organising an online writing and drawing contest with the theme 'Lighting up filial piety - Brightening the national soul' and a Vu Lan art performance themed 'Filial Piety and the sacred soul of the Fatherland'.

The online writing and drawing contest is aimed at encouraging the younger generation aged between 12 and 18 to get involved. The participants will join an online event from June 3 to July 31 with drawing, photography and a short story writing contest.

Outstanding entries will be put on display and commended at the Vu Lan art performance scheduled to take place on August 30 in Hà Nội.

Works will also be compiled, selected and printed into books, as a permanent beautiful reminder of filial piety and patriotism of Vietnamese youth today.

Speaking at the launch, the Most Venerable Thích Gia Quang, Deputy President of the Executive Council and Head of the Central Information and Communications Committee of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, affirmed that the programme aimed to enhance the morality of 'When drinking water, think of its source' - showing gratitude to predecessors and heroic martyrs.

“It also praises the spirit of protecting the sacred and inviolable sovereignty of the nation in the present and forever in the future,” he said.

“Vu Lan is not only a religious ceremony, but also a reminder for each of us to think of the source of love, to the incomparable deep gratitude for our parents. At the same time, it is also an occasion to arouse gratitude to the Fatherland, to our compatriots, to those who devoted for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland,” he said.

"Filial piety is not only taking care of parents when they are old and weak, but also every caring gesture, every loving word, living a life of kindness, sincerity and service.

“Filial piety has long been not only a traditional ritual, but more importantly, it includes a lifestyle and specific actions in daily life. Uncle Hồ once taught ‘Loyalty to the country, filial piety to the people’. If filial piety to parents is the root of filial piety, then filial piety to the people is the responsibility of each person towards the community and society,” said Most Venerable Thích Gia Quang.

He confirmed that the Vu Lan – Filial Piety and Nation Programme 2025 would be an opportunity for individuals and organisations to show their concern through practical and specific actions, demonstrating the spirit of harmony and attachment between religion and life, between Vietnamese Buddhism and the country.

“Let's each of us lay a brick of filial piety together to build a filial and loving society, so that when looking back, each person can be proud that: We have lived a life of gratitude in a nation that values ​​loyalty and love,” he added.

He emphasised that the programme would be a respectful offering of gratitude from today's and future generations to the souls of the deceased and ancestors who have contributed to building and protecting the country.

“Let Vu Lan be an opportunity for every Vietnamese person to think of their roots, cultivate love, unite the community and build an ethical society,” he said. — VNS