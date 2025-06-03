Case of diseased meat from CP Việt Nam to be investigated by police

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security will be asked to look into the allegations concerning meat quality from CP Livestock JSC (CP Việt Nam), which has stirred considerable public concern in recent days.

The statement was made by the Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến at a regular press conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Images of a batch of pork from CP with signs of disease circulating on social media were identified as being taken in March 2022 at the slaughterhouse D.N. contracted by the company.

Nguyễn Chí Cường, head of the facility, said that this batch was heat-treated and used as fish feed.

Minister Tiến said that this was an inappropriate measure, as the pigs had shown signs of haemorrhaging and bacterial infection.

“Once haemorrhaging occurs, it means the pigs are infected and cannot be used as feed,” he said, adding that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine must identify the person who approved the veterinary inspection stamp in this case.

Tiến also confirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) would coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to thoroughly investigate the matter, ensuring strict management and zero tolerance for violations.

Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Health Nguyễn Thu Thủy said that initial reports showed that the case occurred in Hậu Giang Province three years ago.

At that time, the slaughterhouse only reported external symptoms on the skin of the pigs and did not declare any disease or propose to repurpose the meat as fish feed.

She noted that based on the photos, the pigs were clearly contaminated with disease and should have been marked with a triangular stamp indicating disposal. However, the pork in the photos had a square stamp, indicating it was allowed for market circulation.

“This indicates a clear violation by veterinary officers at the facility,” said Thủy.

She also noted that inspection revealed that three out of four CP Việt Nam’s retail outlets in Sóc Trăng Province have expired food safety certificates.

“We have requested that these stores suspend operations and all products at the violating sites be sealed,” she said.

The regional veterinary department is working with local authorities to inspect the other outlets of the companies in Sóc Trăng and Hậu Giang provinces and take appropriate measures.

On May 30, CP Việt Nam’s former employee Liễu Quý Ngân posted on his Facebook account (named Jonny Lieu), accusing the company of serious quality violations, with diseased pork and chicken meat regularly sold to customers.

The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported that Ngân is currently suffering from stage-4 kidney failure and must undergo dialysis every day.

On May 29, Ngân received a decision to terminate his contract as an admin support staff from CP Việt Nam, because he “was absent from work for five consecutive working days (from April 1 to May 23) without a legitimate reason”.

Ngân denied these claims, stating that the company was aware of his chronic kidney disease, and had adjusted his duties to accommodate his health condition, allowing him to work remotely. CP Việt Nam has not responded to VOV’s request for comment. — VNS