Public investment disbursement estimated at $7.65 billion in five months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s public investment efforts are gaining significant results, with total capital disbursed from the beginning of 2025 through May 31 estimated at VNĐ199.33 trillion (US$7.65 billion), according to a new report from the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The figure accounted for 22.2 per cent of the yearly plan and 24.1 per cent of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, marking a stronger pace than the same period last year when disbursement stood at 20.33 per cent of the plan and 21.63 per cent of the Government’s allocation.

Among 47 ministries and central agencies, only 10 recorded disbursement rates meeting or exceeding the national average, while 37 remain below the benchmark. At the provincial level, 39 out of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities met or surpassed national performance standards, leaving 24 localities trailing behind.

Exceptional disbursement rates were seen in the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (85.43 per cent), the Voice of Vietnam (73.82 per cent), Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (41.2 per cent), Ministry of Public Security (40.5 per cent), Phú Thọ Province (62.7 per cent), Thanh Hóa Province (57.8 per cent), Lào Cai Province (51.8 per cent), Thái Nguyên Province (51 per cent) and Nam Định Province (50.4 per cent).

Hà Nội recorded VNĐ6.33 trillion in disbursement for May alone, up 36.4 per cent year-on-year, bringing its five-month total to VNĐ26.3 trillion, or 25.1 per cent of the annual plan and a 41 per cent increase from the same time last year.

Despite these positive figures, Hà Nội statistical officials identified several challenges that continue to slow down the implementation of projects, including land clearance, fluctuations in construction material prices, and complicated resettlement processes. Administrative procedures continue to create delays, extending approval timelines and technical documents.

Meanwhile, HCM City reached 10.2 per cent of its annual disbursement plan, with VNĐ8.7 trillion disbursed by May 28. Director of the municipal Department of Finance Lê Thị Huỳnh Mai acknowledged the need for more aggressive solutions to address obstacles.

The MoF revealed that some ministries and seven provinces remain below the 15 per cent mark and called for urgent actions to deliver on the Government’s disbursement target.

Central to the strategy is addressing the ongoing administrative reorganisation affecting local administrations. The transition to a two-tier local administration model requires careful coordination to ensure continuity in project management, budget planning, technical evaluation, land clearance, project implementation, quality inspection, and payment processing.

The MoF has also extended the deadline for unspent 2024 funds into 2025 and asked ministries, agencies and localities to ramp up disbursement efforts. — VNS