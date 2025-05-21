PM stresses need to improve public investment progress

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has stressed management responsibilities in ensuring that public investment disbursement reaches 100 per cent of the planned targets.

While chairing a national conference on Tuesday, the Government leader also called for the development of a comprehensive database on public investment, environmental and land management and contractors to monitor disbursement progress.

Reports at the event showed that in the first five months of 2025, the country’s economy continued its recovery momentum and achieved important results across most sectors, thanks to the concerted efforts of the entire political system.

Practical measures include issuing directives and guidelines from the Government for key national programmes and projects using the State budget, implementation of the revised Law on Public Investment, as well as the establishment of official working teams to inspect public investment disbursement at the local level.

However, the reports noted that progress remains modest compared to expectations.

As of April 30, ministries, departments and localities allocated and assigned nearly VNĐ818 trillion (US$31.5 billion) in public investment capital for 2025, accounting for 99 per cent of the plan. However, the disbursed amount across the country totalled just over VNĐ128 trillion ($4.9 billion), reaching only 15.56 per cent of the plan.

Of this, the central budget capital disbursement reached approximately VNĐ46.6 trillion (13.33 per cent of the PM’s assigned plan), local budget capital disbursement was around VNĐ81.8 trillion (17.2 per cent), and disbursement for the three national target programmes was over VNĐ4.7 trillion (21.4 per cent).

Representatives of ministries and localities have pointed to several obstacles slowing disbursement progress, including issues in site clearance, compensation and resettlement, shortages of basic construction materials, difficulties related to pricing and cost norms, overlapping or inconsistent planning regulations, and delays due to administrative changes.

In addition, implementation procedures for ODA-funded projects remain complex, and procurement processes are lengthy and cumbersome, they noted. Meanwhile, local budget constraints hinder capital allocation and there remain a cautious attitude and lack of determination in implementing national target programmes.

Addressing the meeting, PM Chính commended the collective results and particularly the ten ministries, departments and 36 localities that achieved disbursement rates higher than the national average. Their contributions have promoted economic growth, macroeconomic stability, and strategic infrastructure development, he said.

The PM also urged underperforming units to conduct reviews and devise appropriate solutions to improve disbursement performance. He stressed that leaders of these units must uphold accountability, regularly monitor progress, and promptly address challenges.

All ministries, agencies and localities are required to strictly implement the Government’s directives to ensure full disbursement of the 2025 public investment plan, which is expected to create jobs, improve livelihoods, expand new development space, lower logistics and production costs, and mobilise all resources for development.

They are ordered to act within their authorities to address emerging issues at the project sites, especially regarding land clearance, sourcing construction materials, and technical standards and pricing norms.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and related departments are tasked with reviewing ODA-related regulations to streamline procedures and eliminate bottlenecks in project implementation.

Other ministries of finance, construction, ethnic minority affairs, agriculture and environment and home affairs must delegate more responsibilities to local authorities, especially for national target programmes and transport projects. The expansion of expressway projects will proceed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“During the administrative restructuring, plans and legal documents must be proactively adjusted in line with administrative changes and decentralisation strategies to avoid disruptions in capital allocation, contract signing, and investment decisions,” said PM Chính.

He also requested thorough planning and effective communication for the groundbreaking and inauguration of 80 key projects to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Independence Day (September 2). — VNS