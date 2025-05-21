PM sets Dec. 19 launch date for Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered all relevant ministries and agencies to speed up preparations to break ground on the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line on December 19.

Presiding over a meeting on May 20 with ministries, sectors and agencies to review the implementation of the North-South high-speed railway, the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng line and several lines connecting with China, PM Chính called for concerted efforts, drastic actions and coordinated execution, with clear assignment of responsibilities, timelines, outcomes and accountability, in constructing the railways.

Noting that cooperation on railway connections between Việt Nam and China has been agreed upon by high-ranking leaders in the two countries, the Prime Minister directed ministries to develop a framework of tasks, timelines and specific responsibilities for each agency and locality, with a particular focus on actively working with partners.

To meet the December 19 target to break ground on the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng line at five designated sites, he tasked the Ministry of Construction with drafting a detailed critical path timeline. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà was assigned to oversee execution and inter-ministerial coordination.

PM Chính also called on ministries to complete pre-feasibility and feasibility reports, recommend new mechanisms and policies, settle route alignments to expedite land clearance and develop standards and regulations, adding that a diverse financing plan involving public investment, bank loans, bonds and public-private partnerships, as well as domestic and foreign capital is also essential.

He stressed the significance of negotiations with partners regarding technology transfer, with a focus on locomotive manufacturing and railway signalling systems, along with comprehensive workforce training programmes across all technical levels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must continue fostering cross-border railway cooperation in line with the Việt Nam–China joint statement, while ministries and localities must resolve technical, geological and land-use hurdles, he said.

As for the North-South high-speed railway, PM Chính asked the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Vietnam and other relevant agencies to study Vinspeed’s proposal to engage in the project.

He underscored the urgency of disciplined execution of the projects and ordered progress reports every Monday.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project, spanning nearly 419km with an estimated investment of over US$8.3 billion, has completed preliminary work, including land clearance designs, route alignment and coordination with the nine provinces along the route.

Local authorities have established land clearance task forces and are moving forward with implementation. Project developers are finalising environmental impact assessments, forest land use conversions and cost estimates, while also securing funding commitments and preparing feasibility studies.

Regarding other railway connections with China, the ministry reported on two additional projects – the Hà Nội-Đồng Đăng line, estimated at $6 billion for 156km, and the Hải Phòng – Hạ Long – Móng Cái route, projected to cost $7 billion over 187km. Authorities are currently developing planning documents and pre-feasibility studies as well as drafting special mechanisms and policies to facilitate investment in these projects.

Meanwhile, the North-South high-speed railway, a 1,541-km project running from Hà Nội to HCM City with a budget of over $67 billion, has seen progress in site clearance coordination, consultant selection and technical standards review, among other tasks. — VNA/VNS