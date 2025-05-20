Party General Secretary receives South African senior Party official

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday hosted a reception for First Deputy Secretary General of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) Nomvula Mokonyane, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam from May 17 to 22.

The Vietnamese Party chief said the Southern African official’s visit, which coincides with a series of important events in Việt Nam, reflects the solidarity and fraternal ties that the ANC extends to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam.

Recalling the positive impressions from his recent high-level phone call with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and President of the ANC, Lâm affirmed that Mokonyane’s visit will further tighten ties between the two Parties and promote the traditional friendship and good cooperation between Việt Nam and South Africa.

Lâm expressed his belief that the ANC will continue to lead the South African people to successfully achieve their set goals, building a prosperous nation, and enhancing the country’s role in the region and the world.

Mokonyane conveyed the sincere greetings from President of the ANC and President of South African Cyril Ramaphosa to leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), stressing that the longstanding ties between the CPV and the ANC, forged during their respective struggles for national independence.

She expressed the ANC’s and the South African people's deep admiration for Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh. On a personal note, she shared how deeply moved she was to have the opportunity to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.

The South African Party official showed her gratitude for the solidarity and valuable support that the CPV and the people of Việt Nam have extended to the ANC’s struggles in the past, as well as during South Africa’s nation-building efforts today.

She emphasised that the ANC delegation’s visit to Việt Nam aims to implement the outcomes of the April high-level phone talk between Lâm and Ramaphosa, demonstrating the ANC’s commitment to advancing cooperation between the two Parties and countries.

She hoped that the fruitful results of the visit would support the ANC in shaping its policies for party-building and reform, enabling it to lead the country more effectively in the time ahead.

Informing Lâm about the positive outcomes of her talks with Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Monday, Mokonyane highlighted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two parties, saying that this document holds not only political significance but also targets practical and substantive cooperation in the coming time.

She hoped to welcome high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to the G20 Political Parties Conference and the G20 Summit scheduled in November in South Africa.

Lâm thanked Ramaphosa for his invitation to Vietnamese leaders, showing his belief that South Africa will successfully host the G20 Summit. He affirmed that Việt Nam will send senior leaders to the event.

He expressed his hope to soon welcome Ramaphosa to Việt Nam, to strengthen political trust and elevate the relationship between the two countries to new levels. He applauded the signing of the MoU between the two parties and suggested that the relevant agencies of both sides develop concrete plans to implement the agreed areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to promote trade and investment cooperation as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship, noting the significant untapped potential in this area.

They also emphasised the importance of strengthening partnership in national defence and security, as well as in culture and people-to-people exchanges, towards increasing connectivity and solidarity between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern, and agreed that the two parties and countries will further uphold their tradition of coordination and mutual support at multilateral mechanisms, particularly the United Nations.

They affirmed their commitment to demonstrating international responsibility and contributing actively to the progressive and just movement, and the prosperous development of their respective regions and the world. — VNA/VNS