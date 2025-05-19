Lao Party extends congratulations on President Hồ Chí Minh’s 135th birth anniversary

HÀ NỘI – The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2025).

The message highlighted major milestones in the life and career of the President and his contributions to the revolutionary struggle of the Vietnamese people, as well as the three Indochinese countries.

It said that during his journey to find a path for national salvation, Hồ Chí Minh accessed Marxism-Leninism and creatively applied it to Indochina by establishing the Indochinese Communist Party, a revolutionary party of the working class and working people and also the forerunner of the CPV and the LPRP. He directly led the struggles for national liberation and independence of the peoples in the three Indochinese countries until they achieved glorious victory.

Fulfilling President Hồ Chí Minh's last wish and advice that "nothing is more precious than independence and freedom", the Vietnamese people waged a struggle and completely won independence in the resounding Hồ Chí Minh Campaign on April 30, 1975, and continued the building and development of a prosperous country as it is today.

The great and comprehensive victories and achievements of the Vietnamese revolution came as a result of the direct guidance and leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh. The Vietnamese revolutionary cause over the past decades has testified to the CPV's clear-sighted and right leadership, as well as President Hồ Chí Minh's visionariness on Party building, State governance, and domestic and international solidarity and unity, which remains relevant to the Vietnamese revolution nowadays, the LPRP Central Committee noted.

President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, revolutionary ethics, and working style became a shining and precious example, and a priceless asset for not only the Vietnamese people but also the people who love peace and strive for national independence and social progress, the message mentioned.

Implementing President Hồ Chí Minh's teachings and instructions that "helping friends means helping ourselves", the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam have provided valuable, great, and timely support for the Lao people in their struggle for national liberation in the past as well as national construction and development today.

The message read that the great President Hồ Chí Minh, together with President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, laid the foundation for and built the Laos – Việt Nam solidarity into an everlasting great solidarity of the two peoples in the victory over foreign invaders. That solidarity became a rare, pure, and loyal relationship in international relations, a priceless heritage of both nations, the law of existence and development of the two countries, and a decisive factor in the victory of each country's revolution.

President Hồ Chí Minh lives forever in the revolutionary cause and the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam, the message concluded. — VNS