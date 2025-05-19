Jubilant celebrations for the 135th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh's birthday

HÀ NỘI — National leaders on Monday laid wreaths, visited President Hồ Chí Minh's Mausoleum and offered incense at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of President Hồ's birthday (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2025).

The leaders expressed their infinite gratitude and respectfully remembered late President Hồ’s great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the country.

The delegation's wreath bore the inscription: "Forever grateful to the great President Hồ Chí Minh".

Following the revolutionary path outlined by President Hồ, the Party has always been resolutely steadfast in the goal of national independence associated with socialism, creatively applying and developing Marxism-Leninism and the Hồ Chí Minh Thought.

Deeply imbued with his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, the highest leaders showed their determination and perseverance in following the path chosen by President Hồ, striving to build a peaceful, independent, unified, democratic, prosperous and strong Việt Nam.

Flag-raising ceremony

In the central province of Nghệ An there was a flag-raising ceremony which saw a huge national ensign unfurled to honour the occasion in Hồ Chí Minh Square.

The activity was a way for the province to show respect and deep gratitude towards President Hồ.

The red flag with golden star has been associated with the years of steadfast, indomitable and heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people to unify the country, and helped the Vietnamese revolution overcome countless difficulties to reach the peaceful, prosperous and happy life enjoyed by citizens today.

A 2025-square-metre national flag was hugely symbolic, in a space imbued with historical and national spirit, arousing the pride and sense of responsibility of each citizen towards the Fatherland.

The flag-raising ceremony will educate the tradition of patriotism, the spirit of great solidarity and national pride in the people and the young generation.

It was not only a sacred ceremony but also a strong message affirming Nghệ An Province’s belief and aspiration for development and advancement in the new era.

Memorial Area

At the same time Bình Dương Provincial People's Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project 'Urban beautification and construction on the memorial area of ​​Nguyễn Sinh Sắc'.

The memorial area of Nguyễn Sinh Sắc – President Hồ’s father – is at the Hội Khánh Pagoda in Thủ Dầu Một City.

This is a cultural-historical project with special significance, not only to pay tribute to a patriotic scholar, but also to record the important marks he left on his revolutionary journey in Thủ Dầu Một City.

Chairman of the Bình Dương Provincial People's Committee Võ Văn Minh stated that the Nguyễn Sinh Sắc Memorial Area was an indication of the deep gratitude of the Party Committee, authorities and local people to a patriotic scholar.

“The project will also contribute to educating the patriotism tradition, creating a historical-landscape mark for the modern and affectionate Thủ Dầu Một urban area,” he said.

The project is scheduled to finish in 2028, covering an area of ​​about 3.6ha, including four main items: a church and ceremonial house designed in southern folk architectural style, an exhibition space recreating Nguyễn Sinh Sắc’s life, a square inspired by bronze drum motifs and a fitting landscaped area around the Hội Khánh Pagoda.

Total funding for the project is more than VNĐ103 billion (US$3.9 million) from different legal sources.

This is an important milestone in preserving and promoting the nation's precious spiritual heritage and also enhancing the value of Thủ Dầu Một-Bình Dương urban space in the new era. — VNS