President Hồ Chí Minh's former barber recalls unforgettable memories with the late leader

HÀ NỘI — President Hồ Chí Minh was remembered not only for his great contributions to the independence and prosperity of Việt Nam, but also for his modesty and considerate interactions with those around him.

A former staff member at the Office of the Party Central Committee, Hoàng Phát Hiền was one of the few people who had the rare opportunity to work for late President Hồ Chí Minh as his barber.

Now 99 years old with a 78-year Party membership, Hiền still remembers his interactions with ‘Uncle Hồ’ as vividly as if they happened yesterday.

Hiền told Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of President Hồ's 135th birth anniversary: “The first time I met him, he asked, ‘You’re new here, where are you from and how old are you?’ I told him I was born in 1926, which he then said, ‘Ah, the year of the Tiger — same as me. But the tiger of the year Bính Dần (1926) is one in a cage.’

“Then he said, ‘Life here with me is tough, but remember a few things: you must exercise to stay healthy, study to improve your knowledge and ethics, and maintain absolute secrecy.’ I’ve never forgotten those words,” Hiền recalled.

Then, one afternoon at the Việt Bắc revolutionary base, Hiền received a phone call from Hoàng Tùng (then Chief of Staff at President Hồ’s office) telling him to bring his kit to Zone 4, the code name for the President’s residence. He immediately understood that he was being assigned as a barber for the top leader.

“Many others had already had the honour of cutting Uncle Hồ’s hair, and they were skilled barbers. I was just an amateur, but fellow soldiers in the army said I had a steady hand.

“Therefore, when I was transferred to the Office of the Party Central Committee, I often helped cut my colleagues’ hair, earning the trust of renowned officials such as Lê Văn Lương and Trường Chinh,” Hiền explained.

The young Hiền was overwhelmed with excitement and nervousness at the new task, wondering if he would do a good job during the 3km journey from the Party office to ‘Zone 4.’ But while talking to the President during the haircut, Hiền was gently told to “just trim it short to keep it cooler,” which made him relax and continue with his job.

Since then, Hiền had multiple other opportunities to be the President’s barber, which allowed him to observe the simple, modest daily life of Uncle Hồ.

He was particularly struck by this simplicity when he and other staff were assigned to prepare the President’s living quarters after the revolution succeeded and they started moving back to the capital city of Hà Nội.

Uncle Hồ said that the house prepared for him, which was filled with luxurious furniture, was unnecessarily extravagant.

The President said: “We have just taken over from the former regime with an empty safe and many expenses lying ahead. My quarters should be simple, using furniture I’ve already used at the revolutionary base."

The new, expensive items should instead be used for the State Guest House for visiting dignitaries, said President Hồ.

After much deliberation, the preparation team settled on a plain three-room house, once occupied by a technical team of the former Government General of Indochina. One of President Hồ’s security aides told the team that he said it looked "airy and pleasant" as he walked past.

Sitting near a fish pond, the house was open and breezy, its southeast-facing entrance surrounded by chilli plants, jasmine and rose bushes. It was then renovated and decorated to include an office, a dining room and a bedroom.

For Hiền, his time working for President Hồ not only holds treasured memories, but also motivation that strengthens his faith in the path that the leader chose for the nation.

He said: “Being able to witness our country, an independent, free, strong and beautiful Việt Nam where people live in peace and happiness, moves me deeply.

“Although President Hồ Chí Minh has passed away, his ideology and legacy are being firmly and effectively carried forward by today’s leaders, earning admiration around the world. That is his immeasurable contribution to our country.” — VNS